Hosts Scarborough Cricket Club open season with cup loss to Hetton Lyons

Matty Turnbull reached a fine half century for the hosts.

Scarborough skipper Ben Gill won the toss and elected to bat first, writes Simon Dobson.

New opening pair Jack Redshaw and new signing, former Folkton and Flixton all-rounder, Harry Walmsley took guard against the visiting seamers, Christopher Balston and Oliver Watt.

Balston removed Redshaw, caught behind for 13 and when Walmsley chipped one to mid off off the bowling of Watt, the hosts were 31-2.

Ben Gill scrambles in for a quick single in the cup loss on Sunday afternoon. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

Overseas signing, Sri Lankan Gihan Koralage, also perished and when Prince Bedi fell caught behind, Scarborough had slumped to 55-4 in 15 overs.

Matty Turnbull, who had come in at number three, remained composed and found a good ally in captain Gill as both left handers rotated the strike at regular intervals.

Turnbull gained in confidence and found the west stand to his liking, dispatching three huge sixes into the newly improved facility. The pair added 75 for the fifth wicket before Turnbull, who had just reached his half-century, was stumped for a well compiled 53 (71 balls).

The dismissal of the skipper for 38, superbly caught and bowled by spinner Cameron Grimwood, left the hosts reeling on 148-7.

Skipper Ben Gill looks to cut during the cup loss at the weekend.

However, some late hitting by Clarke Doughney, who made an unbeaten 30 (31 balls), pushed the hosts to 194-9 from their 40 overs.

The visitors’ openers Stuart Walker and Gary Scott, who hit 36 from 31 balls raced to an opening stand of 79 in just 12 overs before Redshaw made the breakthrough.

Hetton’s keeper Jarvis Clay, who earlier had impressed with the gloves, kept the momentum going but the fall of both Clay (29) and Walker (54) in the space of five balls gave the home side hope.

Good controlled bowling by the spinning trio of Koralage, Walmsley and Doughney, who recorded 2-29, brought the home side back into the contest but a fine 35 from Robert Talbot proved to be key to steer his side to a four wicket win with seven balls to spare.