Hosts Scarborough Cricket Club sunk by champions Castleford in YPLN opener

Scarborough spinner Clarke Doughney was among the wickets in the loss to Castleford.

The visitors’ top order justified their decision to make first use of the good looking wicket with opener Brayden Clark the star performer in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier encounter, writes Simon Dobson.

He shared an opening stand of 49 with skipper Calum Rowe (31), who fell to a good Matty Turnbull delivery, caught behind by skipper Gill, before being joined by Scott Hopkinson.

The pair combined powerful stroke play with good running between the wickets, adding 138 for the second wicket in 21 overs before Hopkinson fell one run short of his half-century, caught by Corey Hart off the bowling of Clarke Doughney.

Castleford opener Brayden Clark hit a wonderful century at Scarborough. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

Clark continued his superb innings and reached his well deserved century with a towering six into the Peasholm seating.

With Castleford racing to 205-2 and ten overs remaining, the hosts feared they would be chasing a total in the region of 300.

Clark finally fell for a sublime 111 (134 balls) but Jack Redshaw was recalled into the attack and in partnership with spinner Clarke Doughney, wickets started to tumble, the latter dismissing Clark with a caught and bowled.

Redshaw claimed 4-42 from his spell of 10 overs, while Doughney bagged three wickets for 66 in his 13 overs.

Jack Redshaw claimed 4-42 for the home side on Saturday afternoon.

Gilhan Koralge also chipped in with a brace of wickets for 28 runs in 5.1 overs as the visitors lost eight wickets for 27, finishing all out for 232.

New recruit Harry Walmsley (20) started positively, but the introduction of spin pair David Wainwright and Eddie Morrison piled the pressure on the home batting line up.