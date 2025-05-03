Hosts Scarborough RUFC ease into Papa John’s Community Cup Regional Two North Plate semi-finals

Scarborough RUFC won 69-5 against Aspatria in the Papa John’s Community Cup Regional Two North Plate quarter-final. Photo by Paul Tait

Scarborough RUFC booked their place in the semi-final of the Papa John’s Community Cup Regional Two North Plate after an emphatic 69-5 win over Aspatria at Silver Royd on Saturday afternoon.

Fresh off the back of a comfortable win in the last round, Matty Jones’ side were forced into an early spell of defending as the visitors looked to make a fast start, writes Charlie Hopper.

A few minutes later they turned the defending into attack and took the lead in the 16th minute through Jordan Wakeham. Ropeti Ropeti broke through the tackles before his offload found the hands of Wakeham and he scored under the posts for 7-0.

Scarborough were celebrating again just minutes later when tries from Euan Govier and Will Vasey saw them lead 21-0 after 30 minutes.

The remainder of the half was played with the hosts on the front foot and when Ryan Scott was shown a yellow card, they added two unconverted tries to their tally.

Seb Holloway bulldozed his way over in the 33rd minute before Aaron Wilson finished off a move out wide to give his side a 31-0 lead.

On the brink of half-time, Jack Clegg was shown a yellow card for preventing a quick tap and Scarborough made the man advantage count by crossing over for another try.

This time Kahu-Craig TeRanga showed his skill to race away from the defence and score to make it 38-0 at the break.

The visitors came out firing after the break but struggled to find a way past Jones’ side. Scarborough then extended their lead to 43-0 in the 55th minute when Joe Davies used his pace to break clear and score to the right of the posts.

Both teams were then reduced to 13 men when Adam Cavanagh was shown a yellow card before Drew Govier followed the hooker just three minutes later.

There was still time for Scarborough to put the icing on the cake and they did this through three quick tries.

First Craig TeRanga spotted a gap in the defence to score before a penalty try extended the lead to 57-0.

Clegg was also shown a red card, for two yellow card offences and Grant Bethwaite followed for dissent to the referee.

The returning Jack Davies made it 64-0 in the 78th minute before Aspatria scored their only try of the afternoon.

A mix-up in the defence saw Cavanagh score to the left of the posts.

The final action of an emphatic display came in the form of Holloway’s second try, he took the ball from the back of the ruck and bundled his way over.

Scarborough travel to West Bridgford on Saturday for the Plate semi-final.