Seamer are the new YPLN Beckett Division 1 leaders after they hammered visitors – and title rivals - Scalby by 112 runs.

The hosts’ top five batsmen were on form, opener Archie Graham leading the way with 76 in 100 balls, including three sixes and eight fours, skipper Gregg Chadwick smacking 54 in 53 deliveries, Toby Jones 33, Tom Greenwood 30 and Harry Holden 26 as they were dismissed for 252, Lachlan Cooke taking an impressive 5-67.

Jeremy Hansen hit 62 and Joe Davies 30no but the visitors fell well short on 140-5 in 32.3 overs.

Brompton, who had started the day on top, tied at home to Bridlington 2nds.

The visitors were wobbling on 67-4 until a fifth-wicket stand of 97 between opener Josh Mainprize and Rich Lount (46 in 47 balls) got them back into the game, then Mark Bruce’s excellent bowling (4-33) swung the contest in the hosts’ favour despite Mainprize’s excellent unbeaten 103 from 130 deliveries – which included 14 fours and three sixes – as Brid posted 200-9.

Superb bowling from Reed Simpkin (4-33) and all-rounder Mainprize (3-16) saw Brompton end up on 120-8 in 27.3 overs to leave it as a rain-affected tie, captain Tom Fletcher-Varey hitting a vital 34no.

Ebberston eased to a seven-wicket victory at Flixton 2nds.

James Boyes, with 3-47, did the early damage for the visitors with the ball, the hosts then crumbled from 77-4 to 99 all out in 30.3 overs as Jonty Megginson bagged 4-16 and Thomas Horsley 2-16.

Opener Jonathan Mason smacked 37 in 36 balls in reply as Ebberston netted victory with 102-3 from 20 overs, Mike Eyre and Jake Finnegan hitting 15no apiece.

Staithes pulled away from the relegation zone with a swift seven-wicket success at basement club Fylingdales.

The home side stumbled to 90 all out in 29.1 overs, Luke Spenceley and Jeff Morrison snapping up 3-24 apiece while skipper Justin Mayne top-scored with 24 for Dales.

Opener Brad Lewis, who smashed a brilliant 68no in 49 balls, including three sixes and nine fours, steered Staithes to a winning 96-3 from just 13.4 overs.

Andy Holtby’s five-wicket haul failed to save Staxton from a 22-run loss at home to Wykeham.

The visitors slumped to 12-3 early on thanks to Holtby’s early spell of 3-19. Ricky Nock steadied the ship for Wykeham with a defiant 54 but they were eventually dismissed for 135 in 36 overs, Holtby bagging the final two wickets to end with excellent final figures of 5-22.

Staxton lost wickets at regular intervals in reply, and despite Oliver West’s 36, the hosts fell short on 113, Malachi Henry taking 3-17 and Ben Crick 3-28.

Great Habton batsman Jack Garrity smashed an outstanding 128 not out as his team won by 131 runs at Sewerby in Beckett Division 2.

The visitors looked to be in trouble at 89-5 but Garritty hammered 18 fours and a six in his 96-ball stint at the crease, batting well with the tail to steer Habton to 260-8, Jonathon Atkinson bagging 4-50.

Ryan Vance’s 3-27 was the pick of the Habton attack as the hosts slipped to 119 all out, skipper Craig Ward hitting 50.

Scalby 2nds boosted their promotion hopes with a rapid 10-wicket thrashing of visitors Cayton.

Chris Malthouse took 4-25, Charlie Geall 3-21 and Alex Whiteman 2-6 as the visitors slumped to 74 all out in 20.3 overs.

Scalby openers Joe Ledden (46no) and Malthouse (25no) then raced to a winning 75-0 in just 13 overs.

Thornton Dale also gave their chances of gaining promotion a big lift with a seven-wicket success at home to basement team Seamer 2nds.

Gareth Hunt bagged a stunning 5-18 in 8.1 overs and Tom Snowden an impressive 4-33 in 9.4 overs as Seamer were all out for 101 in 29.4 overs, Joe Tiffany hitting 35 and Dan Jewitt 31.

Opener Lewis White’s 25 gave Dale a solid start, Tim Hunt (30no) and Sam Clapton (25no) sealing the win.

Skipper Sean Pinder and all-rounder Muhammad Hussnain Khalid were on top form as leaders Filey coasted to a 125-run win at Flamborough.

Pinder top-scored with a forceful 77 and Khalid added 39 as they posted 186-7, Jack Carradice-Clarkson taking 3-50.

The three-pronged attack of Tyler Beck (3-6), Khalid (3-38) and Will Skene (2-13) then skittled Boro for only 61 in 24.3 overs.

Snainton dug deep for a four-wicket win at fellow Beckett Division 3 title-chasers Wykeham 2nds.

The home side struggled to 125-8 from their 40 overs, with Paul Kinghorn, Ben Norman, Kieran Jackson and James Wilson all taking two wickets apiece, Ryan Souter top-scoring with 23.

Miya Lalor took 3-26 and Mohammed Sabir 3-24 to give Snainton a few nervy moments until G Jackson (29no) guided them to victory.

Forge Valley bowler Luke Calvert’s excellent 5-15 helped them cruise to a 10-wicket win at home to Sherburn 2nds.

Daley Wharton top-scored with 37 as the visitors slipped from 62-4 to 83 all out.

Openers Charlie Ionascu (55no) and John Flinton (29no) secured the win with 85-0 in just 11.2 overs.

Staithes 2nds kick-started their promotion bid with a six-wicket triumph at home to Staxton 2nds.

Callum Stonehouse scooped 3-20 as 10-man Staxton were all out for 154, George Cowan top-scoring with 48 and Kev Armstrong adding 43.

Opener Gary Sivills gave the hosts a sound start with his excellent 60, Connall Gibson’s 37no in 20 balls, including three fours and two sixes, allied to skipper Jamie Baker’s 20 in just eight balls, guided Staithes to a winning 157-4 in 21.4 overs. Andy Dove took 3-55 for Staxton.

Adam Graham’s spectacular 6-51 helped 10-man visitors Ravenscar stun Division 4 leaders Bridlington 3rds at Dukes Park, the away side working hard for a four-wicket win.

Skipper Sam Boyes top-scored with 50 as the previously undefeated pacesetters were dismissed for 154 in 34.4 overs

Ravenscar captain Jim Noble struck an important 51 in reply, and Aqueel Zulfiqar added 37, with Will Warwick’s 23no in just 17 balls steering the visitors to a winning 158-5 with three overs remaining.

Forge Valley 2nds edged to a two-wicket success at Wykeham 3rds thanks to a stunning all-round display by Aaron Kaya.

The latter took 3-35 as the hosts struggled early on, and only determined batting from number 8 Grayson Gerber (53) helped them to 135 all out.

Valley also struggled early on as Wykeham reduced them to 32-4, but Kaya’s amazing 79no in a winning 139-7 in 27.5 overs capped a fine all-round show from the youngster.

Thornton Dale 2nds won by 81 runs at Filey 2nds.

Captain Simon Boyes struck 33 and Andy Parsons 32 as Dale reached 167-6 in 40 overs, then Callum Walters’ brilliant 5-19 and veteran Gary Newton’s 3-24 sent Filey crashing to 86 all out, Lewis East hitting 25 and Leighton Bailey 23.