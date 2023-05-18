Whitby CC 1sts skipper Kai Morris will be hoping his side bounce back

Whitby 1sts slumped to a nine-wicket loss at Normanby Hall last Saturday as they were skittled for just 57 in 30 overs.

Morris, with 17, was the only Whitby player to reach double figures, and Hall knocked off the runs quickly with 58-1 in just 14.5 overs.

Captain Morris said: "It goes without saying we’ve got to bounce back quickly after two really disappointing defeats.

Whitby all-rounder Joel Lloyd.

"Wolviston at home this Saturday is a game I’m really confident of coming out on the right side of.

"Everyone’s desperate to do well and we know we’ve got a really good chance of having a good season this year, so we’ll train well this week and look forward to putting a few things right at the weekend.

“We were really disappointed with Saturday’s performance, particularly the way we batted. It was difficult conditions for batting but we need to find a way of getting through tough periods when the bowlers are on top.

"Normanby Hall are a good side who probably will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season but we definitely didn’t do ourselves justice on Saturday and let yourselves down.

"We’ve got a really strong bowling attack this season so our challenge is to try and put enough runs on the board to allow them to win us games.”

The Whitby second team also suffered a heavy loss, slumping to 39 all out in reply to visitors’ 185-8 declared.

James Fawcett, Michael Thompson and Jack Cairns took two wickets each for the 2nds, Danny Wade’s stunning 7-13 skittling the hosts for just 39 in 18 overs.

Whitby 2nds head to Yarm this Saturday.

Whitby CC 3rds also lost out, but their Sunday Conference South clash at Redcar 2nds was a keenly-contested clash, the hosts edging home by three wickets.

Number 10 bat Kieran Purvis top-scored with 19 as Whitby were dismissed for 104 in 39.4 overs.

Jason Turnbull’s 54 looked to have the hosts easing to victory at 93-2, but Whitby battled back to take five wickets for eight runs, Jay Allison bagging 4-15, to leave the hosts at 100-7, and they limped home