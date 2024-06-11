Tom Steyert hit 23 and took three wickets in Whitby's home loss against Wolviston. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

​Whitby Cricket Club 1sts suffered a narrow North Yorkshire South Durham Cricket League Division One three-wicket loss from the penultimate ball of their match at home to Wolviston on Saturday.

​The hosts posted 216-8 from their 50 overs, Theo Clarke smashing 53 from 34 balls including six fours and two sixes, Alfie Jacobs hammering 40 from 31 balls with useful knocks from Tom Steyert (23) and Charlie Taylor (22).

Steyert then took 3-66 and Mark Allen 2-43 as Wolviston struggled in reply, and only an unbeaten 78 from Tonius Simon steered them to a winning 217-7 from 49.5 overs.

Whitby skipper Kai Morris said: “Saturday was really disappointing as it was definitely a game that we were targeting to win and turn our season around.

Hosts Whitby Cricket Club 1sts, who were edged out by Wolviston in a thriller. Photo by Brian Murfield

"We batted pretty well, with everyone making contributions.

"Theo Clarke was excellent towards the back and got us up to what we felt was a defendable score.

"We bowled pretty well but had a period between 10 and 20 overs when we struggled to keep control and we were always slightly behind the game from then.

"Our fielding probably wasn’t as good as it has been in the last few weeks either which was disappointing.

"The lads stuck at it really well and managed to stay in the game and take it deep but unfortunately we couldn’t quite get over the line.”

Whitby, who are currently bottom of the table, make the trip north to Darlington 2nds this coming Saturday.

Whitby CC 2nds boosted their Division Three promotion hopes with a seven-wicket success at Great Ayton 2nds.

Mark Jackson snapped up 3-53 and Will Richardson 2-15 as Ayton posted 197-7.

Michael Thompson’s excellent 84 and Lewis Brearley’s impressive 59 plus 29 from Oliver Roberts paved the way for the visitors’ winning 198-3 from 33.4 overs.

Whitby 2nds host Northallerton this Saturday.

Whitby CC 3rds slipped to a 39-run loss at home to Guisborough 3rds in the Sunday Conference South.

Jay Allison bagged 4-40 as Boro were dismissed for 150.