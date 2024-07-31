Chris Bilton hit 56 not out as hosts Woodhouse Grange CC saw off Scarborough CC by eight wickets. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

Woodhouse Grange CC 1sts had a comfortable eight-wicket win at home to Scarborough.

The visitors won the toss, took first knock and made a good start with a 68-run opening partnership until home skipper James Finch – a former Scarborough CC player – brought himself on to make the breakthrough, writes Phil Gilbank.

It remained a decent contest between bat and ball, with five Woodhouse bowlers sharing the wickets along with two run-outs as Scarborough were dismissed at the end of their 50 overs for 207.

Imal Liyanage (35) and Harry Gamble (54) put a rapid 60 on for the first Grange wicket; and when they departed, Chris Bilton (56 not out) took over with his third successive Premier League half-century, supported by Lee Goddard's 39 not out as Woodhouse reached their target at 208-2 at the start of the 37th over.

Woodhouse Grange 2nds were well beaten by 103 runs at second in the table Beverley.

The home side scored consistently throughout their innings to set a target of 205; but in contrast Woodhouse lost wickets at regular intervals as they slipped to 102 all out with Steve Burdett’s 21 the top score.

In their derby encounter with Wheldrake 1sts, Woodhouse Grange 3rds hammered their local rivals by 123 runs.

In a Grange runfeast, Luke Bailey (50) and Nick Myers (65) both made half-centuries before skipper Dan Wilson creamed 90 from 67 balls to take his side to a whopping 298-8.

Wheldrake were always behind the clock before John Gilbank finished them off with 4-18 as they were all out for 179.

A career best innings by wicket keeper Greg Drewery saw Londesborough Park return to winning ways by 114 runs against Driffield.

Drewery’s magnificent 163 led Park from 50-3 to 289-8, with no other Londesborough batsman getting above 20.

It was a similar story for Driffield as Owen Goldsworthy dominated their reply with 113 before Ben Shingles (4-28) bowed them out for 175.