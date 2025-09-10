Hosts Yapham CC edged out by champions Clifton Alliance 2nds in thriller

Jon Flint bowling for hosts Yapham CC, who were edged out by champions Clifton Alliance 2nds in a thriller. Photo by Phil Gilbank

​Hosts Yapham CC were edged out by two wickets in a thriller by Division 1 Galtres champs Clifton Alliance 2nds.

Yapham were 166 all out in 42.3 overs on a trickier than normal pitch, against good bowling, Jack Holman making 46. Clifton left it late, reaching 167-8 off the final ball, despite 4-41 by Mike Newhouse.

Yapham 2nds lost by a wicket at Sheriff Hutton Bridge 3rds.

Yapham reached 186-9 in 40 overs, Matt Bradford smacking 50 off 34 balls. SHB eventually made 187-9 in the final over. Yapham’s fielding was superb as Gareth Dexter and Rob Hewitt took four wickets each.

Stuart Wainwright bowling for Yapham. Photo by Phil Gilbank

On Sunday August 31, Yapham 3rds lost by six wickets at home to Heworth 3rds.

Yapham were 165 all out in 39.3 overs, Tom Jennings making a stylish 62. Heworth then struck 167-4 in just 22.4 overs.

Yapham Women’s 1st XI won by seven wickets at home to Tickhill.

The visitors hit 173-9 in 40 overs, Mia Aconley and Chia Kariyawason taking three wickets apiece. Yapham responded with 175-2 in 26.4 overs, Mia Aconley hitting 35 and Chiara Kariyawason 47.

Woodhouse Grange 1sts piled up 356-7 at Knaresborough thanks to Harry Gamble (85), Chris Bilton (76), Harry Jackson (52) and Jonny Sheperdson (49), then hurried the hosts out for 100 with three wickets each for 16-year-old seamer Ryan Thompson and off-spinner Chris Suddaby.

The 2nds bowled out Harrogate for 150 with six bowlers sharing the wickets, then replied with 154-3, Clay Mulgrew making 60no in his last game before returning to Australia.

Woodhouse 3rds made hay at Londesborough Park where Phil Stothard hit 112 against one of his former clubs, sharing a stand of 188 with Matt Shepherd (90) to set 254-7. Boro were then spun out for 59 by George Baty's 5-11.

Thirteen-year-old Alex Collins reached 100no off the last ball of Grange 4ths’ 253-3, Dave Shanks hitting 92. Then all the bowlers took two wickets to bowl out Dringhouses for 66.

Stamford Bridge won again and go into the last game of the season joint top of Prem 2 with Carlton Towers and Grange 2nds.

Martin Woodliffe's second unbeaten ton in three weeks set up Bridge's 243-5, Brid finished 32 short thanks to Dave Chaplin's 4-43.

Michael and Greg Drewery made 41 and 40 in Londesborough's 172-9 but were easily overhauled by Easingwold's 176-1.