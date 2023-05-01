News you can trust since 1882
Hull Zingari prove too strong for hosts Bridlington CC 1sts

Bridlington Cricket Club’s first team slumped to a 10-wicket loss in their opening Yorkshire Premier League North Championship (East) home game of the season against early leaders Hull Zingari.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 1st May 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 10:53 BST
Hosts Bridlington CC 1sts lose a wicket in the 10-wicket home defeat against Hull Zingari in the YPLN Championship (East) PHOTO BY ALEXANDER FYNNHosts Bridlington CC 1sts lose a wicket in the 10-wicket home defeat against Hull Zingari in the YPLN Championship (East) PHOTO BY ALEXANDER FYNN
The visitors won the toss and Zingari skipper Nathan Johnson opted to put the home side into bat.

This decision soon looked like a crucial moment in the Championship clash as the Brid batters struggled to get opening bowlers Callum Hellwig and Gavin Wilkinson away, their 13 overs apiece giving them figures of 1-34 and 1-16 respectively.

The early departure of opener Casey Rudd for six also slowed the run-rate, and although veteran Rich Lount hit 30 from 99 balls to try and give the Dukes Park club a foothold in the game, along with cameos from new signing Will Norman (18), Sam Tennant (21) and Sam Wragg (18), the Hull side were always in control thanks to some top-class bowling from Jason Hellwig, who bagged 6-47 from 12 overs.

Skipper Ricky Robinson smashed a rapid 33, including three sixes, to give Brid some late impetus, but the hosts ended on 147-9 from their 50 overs.

Zingari opener Jack Storey then replied with an excellent 101 not out, sharing an unbeaten stand with Daniel Mould (38no), as the visitors steadily made their way to victory with 148-0 from 37.5 overs.

Brid will look to return to winning ways at Patrington this Saturday.

