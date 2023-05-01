Hosts Bridlington CC 1sts lose a wicket in the 10-wicket home defeat against Hull Zingari in the YPLN Championship (East) PHOTO BY ALEXANDER FYNN

The visitors won the toss and Zingari skipper Nathan Johnson opted to put the home side into bat.

This decision soon looked like a crucial moment in the Championship clash as the Brid batters struggled to get opening bowlers Callum Hellwig and Gavin Wilkinson away, their 13 overs apiece giving them figures of 1-34 and 1-16 respectively.

The early departure of opener Casey Rudd for six also slowed the run-rate, and although veteran Rich Lount hit 30 from 99 balls to try and give the Dukes Park club a foothold in the game, along with cameos from new signing Will Norman (18), Sam Tennant (21) and Sam Wragg (18), the Hull side were always in control thanks to some top-class bowling from Jason Hellwig, who bagged 6-47 from 12 overs.

A home batter goes on the attack in the YPLN Championship (East) clash at Dukes Park.

Skipper Ricky Robinson smashed a rapid 33, including three sixes, to give Brid some late impetus, but the hosts ended on 147-9 from their 50 overs.

Zingari opener Jack Storey then replied with an excellent 101 not out, sharing an unbeaten stand with Daniel Mould (38no), as the visitors steadily made their way to victory with 148-0 from 37.5 overs.

