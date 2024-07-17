Imal Liyanage hammered a superb 83 with nine fours and two sixes in Woodhouse Grange's win against Hull Zingari. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

Another wet weekend disrupted the local cricket programme, with many cancellations across the region.

However, Woodhouse Grange 1sts beat the weather and the opposition, dodging the showers to earn a 45-run win over Hull Zingari and move up to fifth in the YPLN Premier.

After a rain delayed start, Woodhouse were put in by the visitors and lost in-form Harry Gamble without scoring in the first over. But Imal Liyanage, promoted to open, moved impressively to 83 with nine fours and two sixes. He looked on course for a second century in three innings when he was unluckily run out backing up.

Chris Bilton (53) added another cultured half-century and his cousin Matthew Ainley clubbed 47no from just 21 balls to boost Woodhouse to a daunting 229-5 from 36 allocated overs.

The light meant Grange were restricted to slow bowlers, opening with captain off-spinner, James Finch, and left-armer Rob Gainer. Another shower adjusted Zingari's target to 154 from 20 overs, and at 42-1 at the end of the sixth over the Hull side were in with a shout.

Tommy Hudson arrived at Woodhouse this season as a middle order batsman. But given a rare chance to turn his arm over he produced a match-winning spell with the ball, taking 5-40 as Zingari were sent back for 108 and give Grange a 10-point haul to steal a march on their nearest rivals.

While Woodhouse 1sts prevailed on the main ground, the third team's hopes were dashed by a shower on the back pitch against Ledsham.

Woodhouse 3rds posted 165-8 in their 33 overs, Phil Stothard top scoring with 33 and four others getting into the 20s.

Despite dropping catches, Woodhouse pegged Ledsham to 51-1 and the visitors were well behind the rate when the game was abandoned.

Pock 2nds managed to complete a 30 over game at Burn who hit 169-7 batting first, Fin Waldron (3-34) the pick of the bowlers.

Pock went close in reply but just ran out of steam when bowled out for 158 in the penultimate over, Dan Croft (37) top scoring.

Pock 3rds also beat the weather at Thorpe Willoughby in a 30 over game which ended in a tie. Pock hit 118-9 batting first, Ian Scott (41) top scoring.

TW looked to have won it before a five wicket haul from John Fiorentini (5-25) saw the game tied as TW were bowled out.

Yapham 2nds lost by seven wickets at home to York 4ths.

Yapham won the toss and decided to bat, in cold and damp conditions and collapsed to a total of just 83 in 22 overs, the highest partnership being for the last wicket between Mike Newhouse and Gareth Dexter.

Rodriguez took seven wickets for 34 off 10 very accurate overs.

York then took 15 overs to make a winning 84-3.