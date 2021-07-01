Inaugural Wykeham CC Cricket Festival is a smash hit

The Under-Nines festival action kicked off the Wykeham CC Festival weekend.

The weekend started with an Under-Nines tournament with teams from Wykeham, Westow, Pickering and Nawton Grange CC.

Alongside this, David Grimwood the long standing chairman, hosted a coffee morning for the Vice Presidents, honorary life members and sponsors.

An award was given to Graham Shannon, after he stepped down as captain of the third team, for all his contributions to the club.

Wykeham 2nds batsman Sam Colling on the way to 71no in Saturday’s CPH Beckett League Division Two match, with fans looking on from the marquee

On Saturday afternoon, Wykeham CC 2nd XI played Grosmont, with a strong partnership between Max Lane (73) and Sam Colling (71 not out) ensuring a win for the home side in the Division Two encounter.

On Sunday the club hosted an Under-15s six-a-side tournament with teams from Wykeham, Sheriff Hutton Bridge, Bridlington, Cayton and Nawton Grange.

In a very tight final Sheriff Hutton Bridge just beat the hosts Wykeham in the last over.

Adam Hutchinson (Junior Coordinator at Wykeham Cricket Club) said “We have been really pleased with the support for junior cricket at the club and this has been a fantastic chance to bring clubs together from across the region with Wykeham being very proud to host this event.

“We had been hoping to start the festival off on Friday night with a Women and Girls tournament but unfortunately the weather wasn’t kind to and we had to cancel that part of the programme.”

The Women and Girls training programme instigated recently for the region by Wykeham CC has been a huge success with professional coaching including former Wykeham junior player Leah Dobson, who now plays for Northern Diamonds.

Wykeham CC are always looking for new players.

It offers excellent coaching and an opportunity to develop cricket skills in a friendly atmosphere from Under-Nines right up to adults, with teams playing in the CPH Scarborough Beckett League (Saturday games), and the Andy Hire Scarborough & District Evening League, and the Derwent Valley Junior League.