News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

​Invincible season for title-winning Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club Under-11s team

Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club 2nds XI might have grabbed the headlines through the season gaining a league and cup double, but the club's Under-11 team went one better as they were crowned league champions with an unbeaten campaign.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:36 BST
​Invincible season for title-winning Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club Under-11s team​Invincible season for title-winning Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club Under-11s team
​Invincible season for title-winning Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club Under-11s team

Woodhouse 2nds had an immense season as they won the York Premier League's Championship East - wrapping up the title with with a month to spare thanks to a run of 16 successive victories, plus adding the leagues T20 Cup.

But having sealed their triumph the took their foot off the gas and tied, then lost, their last two fixtures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Promising wicket keeper-batsman Joe Hall scored over a thousand runs in his first season at the club in all games, mainly with the 2nds, while Chris Wood hit two 2nd team centuries.

The mainstay of the 1st XI was once again Chris Bilton with 953 runs, while Olly Sherwood's occasional big scores kept the 3rds up.

Most Popular

With the ball, Chris Suddaby was the 1st XIs leading wicket taker, while Josh Jackson signed off with 5-30 in his penultimate game before moving to Scotland.

Second team spinner Ted Baty was the club's top wicket taker with 51 victims, while the 3rds’ John Gilbank had the season's best single haul of 6-38.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the star team of the season was the U11s, who were presented with their league winners trophy after going through the season undefeated. 'The invincibles' success is the first time a Woodhouse U11s team has topped a league.

weds night A brace from Ross Pearson & goals from

Related topics:Chris Wood