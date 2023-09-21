​Invincible season for title-winning Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club Under-11s team

Woodhouse 2nds had an immense season as they won the York Premier League's Championship East - wrapping up the title with with a month to spare thanks to a run of 16 successive victories, plus adding the leagues T20 Cup.

But having sealed their triumph the took their foot off the gas and tied, then lost, their last two fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promising wicket keeper-batsman Joe Hall scored over a thousand runs in his first season at the club in all games, mainly with the 2nds, while Chris Wood hit two 2nd team centuries.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mainstay of the 1st XI was once again Chris Bilton with 953 runs, while Olly Sherwood's occasional big scores kept the 3rds up.

With the ball, Chris Suddaby was the 1st XIs leading wicket taker, while Josh Jackson signed off with 5-30 in his penultimate game before moving to Scotland.

Second team spinner Ted Baty was the club's top wicket taker with 51 victims, while the 3rds’ John Gilbank had the season's best single haul of 6-38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the star team of the season was the U11s, who were presented with their league winners trophy after going through the season undefeated. 'The invincibles' success is the first time a Woodhouse U11s team has topped a league.