Isaac Coates, 16, hits superb 161 not out in Sewerby CC victory

Sixteen-year-old Isaac smacked eight sixes and 20 fours in his 101-ball stint at the crease, sharing a brilliant fourth-wicket stand of 244 with Mike Artley, who fell an agonising four runs short of a century, hitting 15 fours in his sterling knock as the visitors posted 298-6.

Skipper Mike Artley, who was also Isaac’s batting partner, said: “It was just an outstanding innings and seeing him being watchful initially and then grow into the innings was fantastic.

“Once he got past his 50, he just showcased his talent.”

Groundsman and former opening bowler John Brumpton added: “That’s the finest attacking innings I’ve seen for Sewerby, and for a 16 year old, wow.

“I know Wykeham’s James Bryant said, ’Although it was us on the receiving end, it was actually nice to see such a quality innings’ - now that is praise earned.”