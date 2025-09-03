Jack Allanson earns five-wicket haul as Whitby CC 2nds net losing draw at Guisborough 2nds

Whitby CC 2nds won by four wickets at home to Guisborough CC 2nds. Back, from left, Theo Clarke, Rikki Lawrence, Oliver Roberts, Ricky Hall (Captain), Andrew Wood, Chris Clarkson, Duncan Russell (Scorer) Front, from left, Will Richardson, Jack Stentiford, Steve Crowther, Jay Allison and Billy Blake. Photo by Brian Muirfield

Whitby CC 2nds bowler Jack Allanson took a superb 5-29 at Guisborough 2nds on Saturday, but ended up earning a draw when rain stopped play with them well short of their victory target.​

​The visiting skipper Ricky Hall won the toss and chose to field first in the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League Division Three match, and when the home side progressed to 133-3 he must have been worried he may have made the wrong choice.

But the Whitby bowling attack got stuck in with veteran Stephen Crowther snapping up 2-39 in his seven overs and Oliver Lane 2-46 in his 8.5 overs, but it was Allanson whose five-wicket salvo sent Boro crashing from 156-5 to 181 all out.

Hall also chipped in with 1-39 from 10 overs.

The visitors then crumbled to 54-7 in the face of brilliant bowling from Mike Yuill (5-30), opener Allanson top-scoring with 26 and Oliver Roberts’ 24 proved to be crucial as it stopped Whitby from being dismissed before the heavens opened with the visitors on 81-8 from 28.2 overs, earning them a draw.

Whitby 2nds head to Maltby this coming Saturday.

Whitby CC 1sts slipped to a seven-wicket loss at home to Stockton 2nds in Division Two.

The hosts were put into bat first by Stockton’s skipper, and they made a solid start thanks to a strong 69 from 73 balls by Theo Clarke – including nine fours and a six and Tom Steyert’s patient 34 in 54 deliveries.

From a steady start of 93-2 the Turnbull Ground side lost wickets at regular intervals in their 201 all out in 43.5 overs, and despite Steyert snapping up three wickets the visitors eased to a winning 203-3 in just 32.1 overs.

Whitby will hope to bounce back with a home win against Marton 2nds this weekend.

Whitby CC 3rds lost by 94 runs on the road at Guisborough 3rds in Sunday Conference South.

Billy Blake took 2-24 and Kieran Purvis 2-38 as the hosts made 210-5 from 36 overs declared.

In reply, Whitby struggled to get going with their top scorers being Roberts, with a composed 27 in 62 balls, and Purvis, with a rapid 24 in 22 deliveries, and slipped from 70-3 to 116 all out in 37.2 overs.

Whitby 3rds are on the road again this Sunday at Skelton Castle 2nds.