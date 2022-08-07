Jack Carradice-Clarkson takes 6-11 as Flamborough sink Wold Newton

Newton were skittled for only 16 runs in 13.4 overs, Jack Carradice-Clarkson snapping up a stunning 6-11, Boro then lost three wickets on their way to victory in 4.3 overs.

Promotion-chasers Grosmont won by 75 runs at home to nine-man Filey 2nds.

Grosmont skipper Chris Pickering top-scored with 58, Kyle Boushell adding 42, Arran Liddle 33 and Joe MacDonald 30 as they racked up 227-8, Lee Plant scooping 3-19 and veteran Stu Neilson 3-37.

The latter then top-scored with a powerful 54 off 39 balls, including two sixes and nine fours, while Liam Sugden added 41, but the depleted visitors were dismissed for 152.

Pickering capped a cracking all-round display with 3-19 while Liddle also showed his all-round skills with 3-35.

Muston won by 14 runs at home to Scarborough Rugby Club.

The top two in Division Four, leaders Malton & Old Malton 3rds and Sherburn 2nds may both have already secured promotion, but the title rac e looks set to go to the wire after both teams secured wins.

Malton & Old Malton 3rds defeated visitors Scarborough 3rds by seven wickets in a one-sided encounter.

Sherburn 2nds won by 38 runs at home to Bridlington 3rds.

Opener Scott Wilson top-scored with 56 and Adam Preest added 27 not out as Sherburn posted 167-9,

Brid 3rds skipper and opening bat Steven Lount also struck a determined 56 and fellow veteran Andy Leeson 37 to keep the visitors in contention, but Al Lickes and Ash Oldroyd snapped up 3-29 and 3-35 respectively as Brid were dismissed for 129 in 39.5 overs.

Forge Valley 2nds won by 38 runs at home to Staxton 2nds.

John Flinton struck 63 for Valley, Aaron Kaya 60 and Steve Boyes 40no as they posted 214-7, Leon Stafford taking 3-31.

Paul Russell hit 77 in reply for 10-man Staxton, but they could only reach 176-8, all-rounder Kaya scooping 3-33.

Valley were handed all 22 points on Sunday after their opponents Bridlington 3rds conceded.

On Sunday Pickering 3rds won by four wickets at home to Brompton 2nds.

Dan Reardon hit 34 and Ash Mudd 32 as nine-man Brompton were all out for 154.

Jack Cleary's unbeaten 57 steered the Pikes to a winning 155-6, Harry Sollitt-Bevan adding 34 and Alfie Messias 32, Alex Bennett bagging 3-38.

Syamkumar Nair hammered a massive 174 as Division Five leaders Forge Valley 3rds powered to a 173-run victory at home to Scalby 3rds.

Nair hammered eight sixes and 22 fours in his spectacular knock as Valley racked up a huge 336-9,

Theo Slade hit 44, Adie Hollingsworth 37no and Simon Wells 31 as Scalby made 163-7,

Ravenscar 2nds boosted their promotion challenge with a seven-wicket success at Wykeham 3rds.

Robin Shepherdson struck 44no as the hosts posted 140-9, Zikrullah Safi took 3-17.

The latter then struck an unbeaten 33 and linked up well with fellow all-rounder Jish Rewcroft (48no) as they made a winning 141-3 from 21.1 overs, skipper Les Hall hitting 33 earlier.

Thornton Dale 2nds won by six wickets at home to 10-man Malton 4ths.

Paul Elgey took 3-13 and John Ellis 3-32 as Malton were dismissed for 114, Harry Johnson hitting 30.