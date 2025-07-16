Jack Holman sparkled in victory for Yapham at Knaresborough

​Yapham won by four wickets at Knaresborough on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and batted, making 168-7 in their 45 overs.

In reply Yapham made it in a truly exciting finish, reaching 172-6 in 45 overs, right to the wire, as Jack Holman struck 71 not out and Martin Pearson 44.

On Sunday July 6, Yapham 3rds lost by 102 runs at home to Stamford Bridge 4ths.

Bridge posted 199-7 in 38 overs, dodging showers. Yapham only reached 97-8.

Yapham Women's 1st X1 lost by six wickets at Doncaster.

Yapham made 84-4 in 31 overs. Doncaster responded with 85-4 off 22.4 overs.

Wes Smith struck a stunning 103 as Pocklington 3rds powered to a 154-run win at Thorpe Willoughby 2nds.

​Lucas Tanikal hit 37 and Jonny Sumner 31 in support, then Pete Powell bagged 3-3 and Lucas Tanikal 3-31 as Thorpe were skittled for only 85 runs.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Pock 1sts slumped to a 10-wicket loss at Driffield 2nds.

Cam Mitchell’s 36 was the only innings of note as Pock were skittled for 129. Driff then eased to a winning 134-0 in 21.3 overs.

Pock 2nds won by four wickets at home to Castleford 2nds.

Harry Snelling took 3-19 and Josh Tanikal 3-57 as Cas made 211-9.

Martin Stables led the way with 64 in reply as Pock sealed the win, with fine support from Josh Tanikal (32), Alex Ashby (28), Freddie Forman (25) and James Saltmer (23no).