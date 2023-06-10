Jack Redshaw sparkles again despite Scarborough CC’s home loss against Beverley

Jack Redshaw once again was in cracking form, hitting 80 for Scarborough CC against Beverley Town on Saturday, but the visitors won by nine runs. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

After being asked to bat first, the visitors applied early pressure on the Scarborough seamers with the opening batters Brad Dobson and Tom Norman in scintillating form, writes Simon Dobson.

The home bowling attack struggled to maintain control as the pair racked up an opening stand of 167 before Norman fell for a super 93 (99 balls).

Bailey Wisnewski joined Dobson and added a rapid 45 (35 balls) to take the score to 254-2.

Beverley batter Brad Dobson hit a superb 125

Dobson continued and the left hander reached a sublime century before perishing for 125 (159 balls).

Matty Turnbull returned the best figures of 2-50, while Tristan Van Schalwyk bowled a fine spell, as Beverley posted an imposing 283-4.

Rob Pinder and Jack Redshaw started the reply well, with Redshaw particularly strong off his pads.

The pair raced to 127 before Redshaw was caught in the deep for a brilliant 80 (77 balls).

All-rounder Prince Bedi hit a run a ball 66 for the home side.

Pinder (44) followed soon after but Prince Bedi was beginning to find form as wickets started to fall.

Bedi found a determined partner in Archie Hammond, but with the pair accelerating the scoring rate, Bedi fell to a slower Joey Franklin ball for a run a ball 66 to leave the hosts on 236-5.

Hammond’s brilliant showing of 33 (29 balls) came to an end as Jamie Roe superb spell of 6-59 ended the home side's hopes nine runs short on 274 all out with just five balls remaining.

Scarborough make the short trip down the A64 to face Malton & Old Malton this coming Saturday.

Matty Turnbull took 2-50 for Scarborough against Beverley Town.

Result: Beverley 283-4 (Brad Dobson 125, Tom Norman 93, Bailey Wisnewski 45, Matty Turnbull 2-50) beat *Scarborough CC 274 all out (Jack Redshaw 80, Prince Bedi 66, Rob Pinder 44, Archie Hammond 35, Jamie Roe 6-59, Joey Franklin 3-97) by nine runs.

Scarborough 2nds were also involved in a high-scoring encounter at Yapham but came away with a seven-wicket defeat in Division One East.

Batting first, the visitors posted 253 all out from 45 overs. Sam Carver top scored with 77 and there were useful contributions from Dan Artley (39), David Snowball who made 27 and Charlie Hopper, who chipped in with a vital 32.

Robyn Childe was Yapham’s most successful bowler, claiming 4-64.

But the hosts’ batting line up reacted well as Scott Hardwick was in imperious form.

The opener batted superbly to anchor the innings and guide his side to a comfortable seven-wicket success with a brilliant knock of 110 not out (135 balls).

Hardwick found great support from Tom Jennings (56) as the opening pair put on 130 for the first wicket and then added 114 for the second wicket with Charlie Foster who made 44.

Scarborough 2nds will play host to Driffield 3rds this coming Saturday.