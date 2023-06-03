Jack Redshaw stars as visitors Scarborough CC 1sts edge thriller at Stamford Bridge​

Aminda Weerasooriya bowled beautifully to claim 4-40 in Scarborough CC 2nds win at home to Hornsea. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat but found all-rounder Jack Redshaw in scintillating form, writes Simon Dobson.

The youngster, who has shown immense promise during the early part of the campaign, ran riot through the Bridge batting line-up, claiming 4-8 in his opening seven-over spell, despite 31 from Martyn Woodliffe.

Dom Rhodes (28) and Denson Narayan, who hit a rapid 56 (39 balls), led the counter attack, but Redshaw returned to claim remarkable figures of 6-13 from 9.2 overs.

Zain Maqsood made an early breakthrough and took two catches.

Tristan Van Schalkwyk also pocketed 2-33 as the home side were dismissed for 168.

Rob Pinder (22) and Redshaw opened the response with an opening stand of 77. Prince Bedi was promoted to number three and started well, but Redshaw fell for a superb 61 (68 balls).

The hosts weren’t finished and came back to put the game in the balance with the dismissal of Bedi, stumped for 34 from 63 balls and left Boro on 128-5.

Dave Chaplin was the main threat as he claimed 4-34.

Wicketkeeper Dan Artley sparkled with the bat, hitting a superb 95.

Clarke Doughney and Tom Bussey added vital runs, but the visitors still required 13 to win with just 2 wickets remaining.

Skipper Ben Gill had remained steadfast as he was joined by number 10 Corey Hart.

But this new look Scarborough side is starting to show resolve, following in their captain's image.

Hart took strike in the 44th over and proceeded to hit three boundaries to secure the win to finish unbeaten on 12, with Gill remaining 7 not out from 27 balls.

Charlie Hopper took three wickets in the home win for the 2nds.

Scarborough remain in eleventh place, but two wins from their last three matches highlights the progress and development of this new team.

Result: Scarborough 169-8 (Jack Redshaw 61, Prince Bedi 34, Rob Pinder 22, Dave Chaplin 4-34, Denson Narayan 2=50, Kevin Murphy 2-53) beat *Stamford Bridge 168 all out (Denson Narayan 56, Martyn Woodliffe 31, Dom Rhodes 28, Jack Redshaw 6-13, Tristan Van Schalkwyk 2-33) by 2 wkts.

Scarborough 2nds produced an outstanding performance as they overcame bottom of the table Hornsea in YPLN Division One East at a sun drenched North Marine Road.

Despite losing two early wickets, the visitors were aggressive in their response and Paul Clappison latched on to anything short as he raced to 49 (50 balls) before Ben Crick dismissed the opener, caught by James Denton at deep mid off.

Scarborough CC 2nds surround skipper Charlie Hopper as he claims an early wicket

Mark Battye (39) and Daniel Dales (30) continued in similar form, but the introduction of Aminda Weerasooriya proved decisive.

The young leg spinner continued his recent good form by claiming a superb 4-40 from 12 overs to put Hornsea on the back foot.

Charlie Hopper (3-31) returned to the attack to mop up the tail with the away side all out for 159.

Crick (16) and Dan Artley put 65 on for the first wicket to provide a good foundation for the reply, with the keeper-batter racing to an entertaining 35 ball half century.

He and Brad Milburn added 92 for the second wicket before Artley fell for a thrilling 95 (71 balls) with 12 fours and 2 sixes.

Milburn finished unbeaten on 34 as the hosts secured the eight-wicket win in 22.3 overs.