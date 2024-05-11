Jack Redshaw’s all-round heroics fail to save hosts Scarborough from loss to Woodhouse Grange

Jack Redshaw in bowling action for the home side. PHOTOS: SIMON DOBSON

An understrength Scarborough CC 1sts hosted Woodhouse Grange but defeat by 50 runs continued their disappointing start to the YPLN Premier campaign as they remain winless after three matches.

The visitors won the toss and elected to make first use of the North Marine Road pitch.

They raced to 56-0 before Lee Goddard fell for an entertaining 32 (34 balls) to Jack Redshaw’s first delivery of the day.

Skipper Ben Gill decided to bowl Redshaw in tandem with spinner Gihan Koralage and the pair bowled superbly to restrict the runs before the wickets started to fall.

Gihan Koralage in batting action for Scarborough.

Grange appeared to be struggling on 101-5 but number three Chris Bilton dropped anchor.

The left-hander made a patient 41 from 82 balls, sharing a 68-run sixth wicket stand with Tom Neal who made a quickfire 45 (41 balls) but with the away side on 170-7, Scarborough seemed content with the position.

But, an unbroken eighth-wicket partnership of 70 between all-rounder Freddie Collins, who made an unbeaten 36, and Grange captain James Finch (29no) steered the visitors to an impressive 240-7.

Redshaw was the pick of the attack in taking 3-43 while Koralage ended with 2-53.

Ben Gill and Matty Turnbull successfully appeal to dismiss Tommy Hudson Leg before.

Redshaw also found good form with the bat and he, with Matty Turnbull, moved the hosts into a good position on 94-1 but, in the penultimate over before drinks, Turnbull fell for 29.

Straight after the interval Redshaw departed for 64 (69 balls) and Grange were in control. Koralage made 32 and Gill chipped in with 20, but all-rounder Finch (4-36) was dominating the proceedings.

Clark Doughney saw the need for bonus points and sensibly made 23 not out to get Scarborough to claim two points before the team were dismissed for 190.

Scarborough seconds visited Norwood Park in Division One East and restricted hosts Beverley Town seconds to 180-8 with Archie Hammond being their best bowler, taking 4-25, while Sam Carver bagged 2-16.

Redshaw works behind square leg during his 64.