Jake Hatton, Ed Hopper and Charlie Colley sparkle in Flixton win against Beverley

Jake Hatton, Ed Hopper and Charlie Colley sparkled in Flixton's win against Beverley

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, Flixton moved top of the division with a 94 run victory at home to previous leaders Beverley on Saturday.

Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss and chose to bat.

Early wickets fell but the game was turned around with superb knocks by opener Ed Hopper (70) and Jake Hatton (92).

The Flixton innings ended on 251 all out from 49.3 overs.

Paul Ellis with 4 for 37 and Joey Franklin 3 for 63 were the pick of the Beverley bowlers.

The Beverley response faltered with wickets falling regularly, only Paul Ellis (41) showing any real resistance.

The innings finished on 157 all out from 40.3 overs.

Charlie Colley was the main Flixton bowler responsible for the Beverley demise with excellent figures of 5 for 36 from 13 overs.

Next Saturday Flixton are at home again to Driffield 2nds

Flixton coasted to a 10-wicket win at AndyHire Evening League Division A title rivals Ebberston last Tuesday.

Alex Machen top-scored with 29 as the home side posted 109-6 in their 14 eight-ball overs, Harry Walmsley and Peter Kay snapping up two wickets apiece for the visitors.

Openers Cameron Anderson and Jack Hatton then steered Flixton to victory with an unbeaten stand of 110 in 10.5 overs, smacking 53 not out and 50 not out respectively to help Flixton replace Ebberston as the leaders.

The only other game on Tuesday evening saw Scarborough Rugby Club hammer visitors Snainton by eight wickets in Division C.

Phil Fletcher was the star home bowler with 3-8 as Snainton limped to 64-8, Graeme Jeffrey’s 44 not out sealing the win for the rugby club.

On Thursday evening, Scarborough strolled to an eight-wicket success at relegation rivals Staxton.

Skipper Dave Brannan top-scored with 20 as the hosts posted a score of 94-7, limited by excellent bowling spells from Archie Hammond and Charlie Parker, taking 3-23 and 3-32 respectively.