Londesborough Park batter Harvey Laverack in action during the win against Scarborough CC 2nds at North Marine Road. PHOTO BY SIMON DOBSON

Londesborough Park got back to winning ways at Scarborough thanks to the foundations laid by veteran James Beevers well supported by their clutch of promising young players, writes Phil Gilbank.

Beevers carried his bat for 94 not out while Tom Rook (27), Ben Shingles (33) and Harvey Laverack (39 not out) all chipped in to take Park to 229-3.

Then left arm seamer Joe Shingles took 4-26 and Tom Williamson and Harry Forman grabbed two victims each to bowl Scarborough out for 105 and a 124 run success.

Londesborough Park 2nds made 169 all out at home to Patrington who had just got underway when the heavens opened.

Woodhouse Grange 1sts were staring down the barrell at Castleford, struggling to 49-5 after a delayed start before the rain came back to finish the day.

But Woodhouse Grange 2nds maintained their winning start to the season at home to Goole, opener Ted Baty and number three bat Rich Walton working hard to lead the Grange to 130 all out.

The rain interruptions saw Goole given a Duckworth-Lewis revised target to win of 64 runs in 21 overs, but the miserly accurate home bowlers made sure they got nowhere near, only reaching 38-4 to leave Woodhouse winners by 25 runs.

Woodhouse 3rds had a hard time in the field at South Milford where the short boundary boosted the home side to a daunting 356-8, seamers Josh Matthews and Tom Burdett taking three wickets each.

In reply Phil Stothard made 51 and Burdett 48 and Woodhouse were still swinging the bat at 208-7 with 12 overs left when rain halted them early for a 148-run loss.

Woodhouse 4ths’ local derby with Wheldrake was cut short with them 10-2 chasing the visitors 161-3.

The Woodhouse midweek Foss XI saw them chalk up another win as the well-travelled Ollie Sherwood got 50 not out on his return to his first outfit against one of his former clubs, Heworth.

Woodhouse made 120-2 then Sam Britton took 4-17 as Heworth only got to 88-7.

While Pocklington Cricket Club 1sts had a day off as their game at Kirkella was cancelled Saturday morning, the Pocklington CC 2nds were cut off in their prime against Heworth at Burnby Lane.​

Alex Downey took 4-51 while Ben Lister and Freddie Hara got two scalps each in Heworth's 164-9, then Pock made a brisk start at 22-0 from five overs before the rain forced the abandonment.

In a shortened 30 over contest at South Cave, Pocklington 3rds made a competitive 161-7 thanks to opener John Chaplin (48) and skipper Ian Scott (47), but South Cave never got out of the pavilion as the rain came at tea.

Stamford Bridge got the first win of their return to the Premier Division, Dom Rhodes, Alfie Oliver and Kev Murphy all claiming three victims to send back Beverley for 92, then a brisk unbeaten 44 from Aussie overseas Brandon Faber took them to 96-1 and a nine-wicket success.