James Bryant smacks superb 114 not out as Wykeham hammer hosts Flixton B

Opener Charlie Revis was on top form for Wykeham.

Opener James Bryant struck a magnificent 114 not out from just 46 balls as Wykeham cruised to a 131-run win at Flixton B in the Andy Hire Evening Cricket League.

Bryant smashed a stunning 11 sixes and eight fours, sharing an excellent opening stand of 178 with Charlie Revis, who struck a top-notch 75 in 42 deliveries, including a couple of sixes and 10 fours as Wykeham posted a huge 213-2 from their 12 overs.

In reply, the hosts could only make their way to 82-3, Reuben Lacey top-scoring with 42 not out, Harry Amstell snapping up two wickets for nine runs.

This result left Wykeham second in the table, just a point behind leaders Cayton, who battled hard for a 33-run victory at Ebberston B.

Will Warwick, pictured in bowling action for Ravenscar, scored 38 in their loss to Filey.

Jack Garritty’s impressive early spell of 3-24 had the visitors in trouble at 36-3, but Joel Boyer’s 32 not out in just 15 deliveries, allied to useful cameos from James Ward (22) and Leon Kennedy (20) saw them to 118-5.

Kennedy then took 3-18 as the hosts never got going with the bat, George Hardie (29) the leading scorer as they struggled to 85-4.

Snainton secured their first win of the season as their scheduled hosts Ganton conceded the match, while the game between Cloughton and Sherburn was cancelled.

Opener Sean Pinder and Muhammad Hussnain Khalid were the star men as Filey continued their 100% start to the Division C season with a 109-run home win against eight-man Ravenscar.

Pinder hammered 74 and Khalid 60 as the Clarence Drive club posted a massive 195-8 despite a brilliant spell of 5-44 from Michael Bull.

Will Warwick top-scored with 38 in reply as Ravenscar slipped to 86 all out, Tahsin Marjan and Ben Robson both claiming 2-8.