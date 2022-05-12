Breidyn Schaper sparkled in defeat for Scarborough CC

Lee Elvidge took 3-28 for Flixton as Ebberston posted 133-7, skipper James Boyes top-scoring with 28 and Ben Lockey hitting 25.

James Clark then smashed an excellent 90 not out from just 57 balls to propel the hosts to victory, hammering 12 fours and three sixes.

Defending champions Heslerton had to work hard for a three-wicket win at Brompton in their first match of the season.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scalby cruised to an eight-wicket success at home to Seamer & Irton thanks to an excellent all-round display by Romario Brathwaite.

Callum Battams, Brathwaite and Tom Hendry took two wickets apiece as Seamer posted 126-7, Adam Morris hitting 31.

Brathwaite then crashed 56 off just 27 balls and Matty Jones 46no as Scalby eased home in just 11.5 overs.

Breidyn Schaper's fine knock of 60 was not enough to save Scarborough from a home seven-wicket defeat at Staxton.

Brad Milburn also added 39 as the visitors posted 125-1, then David Morris (39) and Adam Hargreaves (36) guided Staxton to victory.

In Division B, Snainton coasted to a 10-wicket win in their derby clash at Ebberston B.

The hosts limped to 60-8 in 14 overs as Shaun Yates grabbed 4-9 and Sam Norman 3-11, Doug Bentley top-scoring with 18.

Luke Smith's powerful 49no from just 24 balls, including five sixes, fired the visitors to victory in just 4.5 overs.

Charlie Colley shone with bat and ball as Folkton & Flixton B won by four runs in a thriller at Wykeham.

Opener Colley top-scored with 34 as the visitors posted 100-6, Oliver Barnett bagging 3-22.

Colley then snapped up 3-4 as Wykeham were dismissed for 96 runs, Will Taylor hitting 21 and Chris Kirkham-Knowles 18.

Ganton won by five wickets at 10-man Sherburn.

Greg Cousins, Ben Jarvis and Fred Bradley took two wickets apiece as Sherburn were dismissed for 106, Ben Simpson smacking 38 and Jordon Wharton 23.

Edward Bradley's 40 steered Ganton to the win, Ashley Oldroyd and Jack Sleight taking two wickets each.

Cloughton won by two runs in a thriller at Filey.

In Division C, seasoned campaigner David Graham struck 66 as Seamer B won by 11 runs at home to Forge Valley B.

Darrol Lewis hit 23no and Reggie Steels 21 as the hosts posted an impressive 160-5, then Luke Love's 3-29 restricted Valley to 149-8, Shine Suja hitting 31no and Shan Puthenveettil Salim 29.

Firoz Ghafori's 4-18 guided Ravenscar to a 48-run home win against Scalby B.

Ben Langham hit 38 and Shaun Bayes 20 as the hosts made 105-6, Max Hesp and Sebastian Holloway snapping up two wickets apiece.

Paul Hesp (15) and Adrian Hollingsworth (10) were the only Scalby batters to make it to double figures as they slumped to 57 all out in just 11.5 overs.

Joel Boyer's astonishing 82no steered Cayton to a seven-wicket win at Muston.

Mathew Hall-Atkinson struck 44 and Brad Gregory 23no as Muston made 90-4, Toby Jones grabbing 2-16.