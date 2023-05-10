James Fawcett stars with bat and ball as Whitby Cricket Club 2nds see off Normanby Hall 2nds

Theo Clarke top-scored with 31 during the loss on the road at Guisborough.

Fawcett top-scored with 55 as the hosts posted 144-7 in 40 overs during the North Yorkshire South Durham Cricket League, Jack Lyth adding a vital 22 not out down the order.

All-rounder Fawcett then snapped up 3-33 and Mathew Steyert 3-24 as Hall were dismissed for 112, Steve Crowther chipping in with 2-10.

The return fixture on Monday was wiped out by wet weather, but Whitby 2nds will hope to kick on against Thornaby 2nds this Saturday.

Whitby CC 1sts suffered a 57-run loss at Guisborough despite another fine bowling display by Aussie ace Joel Lloyd.

The latter took 4-48 and Tom Steyert 3-41 as Boro were dismissed for 158, although Whitby had reduced them to 71-7 until Hayden Bowman’s 56 saved them.

Theo Clarke, with 31, was the only Whitby batter to get going as they slumped to 101 all out after having been 67-2.

Whitby CC captain Kai Morris said: “It was a tough one to take on Saturday really, after putting ourselves a really strong positions to win the game on at least two occasions.

"Going into the game we knew they were a good side but to have them 40-6 in the first innings, and then to be 67-2 chasing 158, and not get over the line was disappointing.

"It was a good toss to win and Joel and Tom were excellent again with the new ball.

"We definitely let them off the hook though and the second half of the innings we a bit sloppy in the field and didn’t maintain the pressure we had built up early in.

"Having said that the wicket seemed to improve and outfield definitely sped up throughout the day so we knew 158 was a total we could chase down.

"Guisborough bowled very well early on and we worked really hard to get to 67-2 and should’ve finished the game off comfortably.

"Unfortunately we weren’t ruthless enough and let it get away from us again.

"All in all though there were some positives in that we put ourselves in winnings positions throughout the game and next time we do that we’ll make sure we get over the line.”

The Whitby skipper will now look to rally his troops ahead of this Saturday’s game at Normanby Hall.

Morris added: "Looking ahead to this week it’s another tough outing at Normanby Hall, who again seem to have recruited well in the winter but we’ll go there with nothing to fear and knowing that when we okay our best cricket we can match anyone.

"The big focus for us this week will be for the batsmen to step up and but a score on the board, given that’s been the glaring disappointment from the first two weeks of the season.”