Mark Jackson

Jay Allison scooped a superb 4-11 in 5.5 overs as theA visitors were dismissed for 167 in 35.5 overs.

Mark Jackson was also on fine form with 3-28 in eight overs, Matthew Towey bagging 2-33 in seven overs.

In reply, Whitby made a solid start with a 51-run opening stand between Rikki Lawrence and Kieran Purvis, only ended when the latter was dismissed for 11.

Jackson added 12 and Allison four runs before opener Lawrence fell for an impressive 56 in 60 balls to leave the hosts 98-4.

An excellent undefeated fifth-wicket partnership of 70 between Alex Fusco (44no in 37 balls, including nine fours) and Charlie Parker (18no) steered Whitby to a winning 168-4 from 30.5 overs.

Whitby 3rds make the trip north to tackle Normanby Hall 3rds this coming Sunday.

Whitby 1sts’ Division One match at Billingham Synthonia was called off due to rain at the halfway stage.

The visitors will have been grateful for the wet weather as they were faced with a tough task to overhaul the home side’s total of 254-8.

Aussie all-rounder Joel Lloyd, spinner Ricky Hall and Tom Steyert all snapped up two wickets apiece for Whitby, who head to Richmondshire 2nds this Saturday.