Joe Crowther shines as Whitby CC 2nds net victory at basement club Billingham Synthonia

Whitby CC 2nds won by seven wickets at Billingham Synthonia 2nds

The three-pronged bowling attack of Mark Jackson (3-9), Michael Thompson (3-15) and Steve Crowther (2-12) saw the home side skittled for 115, Luke Kenning top-scoring with 25.

Whitby 2nds looked to be in deep trouble as they lost two early wickets to slip to 14-2, but a second-wicket stand of 49 between Jack Lyth (21) and Joe Crowther got the visitors back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter then teamed up with skipper Andy Wood (25no) to steer the Whitby side to a triumphant 119-3 in 28.1 overs, Joe Crowther hitting his 59 not out from 64 balls, including one six and nine fours.