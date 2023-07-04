News you can trust since 1882
Joe Crowther shines as Whitby CC 2nds net victory at basement club Billingham Synthonia

Joe Crowther’s unbeaten 59 helped Whitby CC 2nds secure a seven-wicket on the road at North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League third division strugglers Billingham Synthonia 2nds.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 4th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Whitby CC 2nds won by seven wickets at Billingham Synthonia 2ndsWhitby CC 2nds won by seven wickets at Billingham Synthonia 2nds
The three-pronged bowling attack of Mark Jackson (3-9), Michael Thompson (3-15) and Steve Crowther (2-12) saw the home side skittled for 115, Luke Kenning top-scoring with 25.

Whitby 2nds looked to be in deep trouble as they lost two early wickets to slip to 14-2, but a second-wicket stand of 49 between Jack Lyth (21) and Joe Crowther got the visitors back on track.

The latter then teamed up with skipper Andy Wood (25no) to steer the Whitby side to a triumphant 119-3 in 28.1 overs, Joe Crowther hitting his 59 not out from 64 balls, including one six and nine fours.

Whitby 2nds will look to carry on this fine form when they play host to Sedgefield 2nds this coming Saturday, 1.30pm start.

