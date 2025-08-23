Jones stars as Seamer win at leaders Scalby to keep YPLN Beckett Division 1 title race alive

Ebberston skipper Jordan Welford steered his side to a win at home to Flixton 2nds. Photo by Simon Dobson

Seamer blew the YPLN Beckett Division 1 title race wide open with a six-wicket success at leaders Scalby, which means Seamer are now only 10 points behind the pacesetters.

Matty Morris took a marvellous 3-0 in 3.2 overs, while Gaz Lawton took 2-21, Toby Jones 2-23 and Caeleb Potter 2-31 as the leaders were dismissed for 116 in 38.2 overs, Brad Walker hitting 50 and skipper Lachlan Cooke 27.

Archie Graham (48no) and Jones (39) steered Seamer to a winning 117-4 in 29.2 overs.

Wykeham are also still in the title race, 14 points behind Scalby, after their visitors Staxton conceded.

Brid 3rds are leading the way at the top of the YPLN Becket Division 4 table. Photo by TCF Photography

Brompton won by 29 runs at Bridlington 2nds.

Openers Brooklyn Manyemba (35) and skipper Tom Fletcher-Varey (31) gave the visitors a strong start, but it took some lower-order runs from number 8 bat Aaron Fox (31) and number 7 bat Jim Boyes (24) to help them to 190 all out in 42.2 overs, Ashish Kundi claiming a superb 4-12 and Steven Janney 3-51.

Fox capped a good all-round day with 3-34 as A Tandi scooped 3-44 as Brid were all out for for 161, Sam Edmundson top-scoring with 33.

Flixton 2nds look set for the drop after a nine-wicket loss at Ebberston.

James Boyes was the star home bowler with 4-40 as 10-man Flixton were dismissed for 109, Harry Edwards top-scoring with 29.

Jordan Welford struck 40no in reply, Jon Mason adding 36 and George Hardie 24no as they raced to a winning 107-1 in 16.3 overs.

Chris Morrison took a superb 5-12 and hit an unbeaten half-century as Staithes won at Fylingdales, placing the basement team on the verge of relegation.

Ganton lifted their Division 2 promotion chances with a 75-run triumph at home to struggling Settrington.

Jack Heslehurst and Robbie Bradley struck 52 apiece as the second-placed hosts were dismissed for 232, Isaac Hatton adding 34, while captain Callum Morley took 4-52 and Eddie Rounthwaite 3-44 for Setty.

J Renshaw struck 34 and opener Morley 28 as the visitors fell to 157 all out, Philip Elliott taking 3-37.

Third-placed Great Habton are still only four points behind Ganton after their seven-wicket success at home to relegation-battling Sewerby.

Stuart Watmore took an excellent 4-22 in 12 overs, Brad Spiller 3-23 and Jack Garritty 2-9 as Sewerby fell to 171 all out, Ian Jones hitting four sixes and five fours in his 57 from 55 balls.

Garritty made it a superb all-round day with an explosive 74 not out in just 46 deliveries, including four sixes and 10 fours, teaming up with an excellent 60 not out by Damien Cook to put on an undefeated 127 for the fourth wicket to seal the win.

Veteran Craig Sanderson rolled back the years with a stunning 129 from just 80 balls as leaders Filey secured promotion to the top flight and edged closer to title glory with a 53-run win at home to Flamborough.

Sanderson smashed seven sixes and 13 fours in his excellent knock, helping Filey rack up 288-4, Paul Wookey continuing his top form with 62no and opener Nathan Robson adding 34.

Boro gave it a good go, Andy Dixon hammering 86, fellow opener Luke Dixon 50 and Mark Abram 45 but they fell short on 235-3.

Cloughton eased to a nine-wicket success at home to bottom-placed Grosmont.

The visitors, who only fielded nine players were dismissed for 136 in 30.2 overs despite an astounding 90 from opener Charlie Parker, Gary Jordan snapping up 4-25.

Openers Ben Rowe (59 in 37 balls) and Sean Exley (57no in 42 deliveries) shared a superb stand of 133, only broken up just before the hosts claimed victory on 137-1 in just 13.3 overs.

Opener Daz Ellis’ sparkling 111 helped Thornton Dale ease to a nine-wicket win at lowly Seamer 2nds.

Ellis’ excellent 111 came from 106 balls and included 16 fours, the star batsman putting on 129 for the first wicket with James Tompkinson (51) and an undefeated 102 for the second wicket with seasoned campaigner Adie Turnbull (31no) as they reached a victorious 231-1 in reply to Seamer’s 228-4.

David Graham struck 71, Craig Baker 46, Darrol Lewis 39 and Jack Tucker 36 for the home side.

Cayton won by five wickets at home to 10-man Scalby 2nds.

Chris Mann claimed 3-21 as Scalby were dismissed for 105, with Paul Pennock hitting 45 and fellow opener Joel Boyer striking 29 as Cayton slipped from 71-1 to 96-5 before edging to victory.

Aron Calvert scooped a magnificent 7-15 in 9.4 overs as Division 3 leaders Forge Valley secured promotion after racing to a swift six-wicket victory at basement team Sherburn 2nds.

Sherburn crumbled to 60 all out in 18.4 overs and Valley replied with 62-4 in 16.2 overs.

Staithes 2nds edged closer to promotion with a three-wicket win at relegation-battling Staxton 2nds.

David Spencer top-scored with 39 as Staxton reached 144-9, Andrew Theaker hitting 37 and Connall Gibson 32 as Staithes made 145-7 in 29.1 overs.

Scarborough Hospital also remain on track for promotion after a five-wicket win at home to Ebberston 2nds.

Sandeep Sojan was the star Hospital bowler with 4-11 as Ebberston slumped to 107 all out, while Srivatsa Sambamurthy grabbed 3-12 and Nizamudheen Poozhithara 3-30.

Vernon Smith took 3-37 to give Hospital a few worries before they won with 111-5 in 22.1 overs.

Tom Hiley was the all-round hero as Wykeham 2nds triumphed by 83 runs at Snainton.

All-rounder Hiley’s battling 59 helped the visitors to recover from 96-6 to 185 all out, Ben Metcalfe earlier hitting 30. Ben Norman snapped up 3-36 and Kieran Jackson 3-43.

Hiley then snapped up a brilliant 5-16 in 10 overs as the hosts slumped from 87-3 to 102 all out, Michael Kipling top-scoring with 31.

Glaisdale won by seven wickets at lowly Scarborough Rugby Club.

Division 4 leaders Bridlington 3rds bolstered their promotion hopes with a crucial 25-run win at rivals Ravenscar, whose own hopes of going up were dented by the defeat.

Brid looked in deep trouble on 45-4, but Dale Bower’s brilliant 77, allied to Josh Richardson’s 46, steered the visitors to 199-6, Jish Rewcroft taking 3-48.

Shaun Bayes’ impressive 81, along with Rewcroft’s 34, had put the Ravens in a strong position at 145-4, but they then slumped to 174 all out thanks to top bowling from Richardson (5-41) and Bradley Cole (3-16).

Glaisdale 2nds won by 43 runs at home to Scalby 3rds.

Openers Sam Harland (43) and Taylor Locker (29) shone as did skipper Guy Blake (28) in Glaisdale’s 175 all out.

Harland capped a fine all-round day with 4-36, while fellow all-rounder Blake took 3-27 as Scalby slipped to 132 all out, Jake Wadlow hitting 45 and Adam Hartmann 28.

Filey 2nds won by one wicket at Thornton Dale 2nds.

Ben Eblet took a superb 4-12 and Zac Briggs 3-21 for 10-man Filey as Dale rallied from 69-9 to 121 thanks to last-man Paul Elgey’s defiant 41.

Opener Briggs then struck 41, but top bowling from stalwart John Ellis (3-35) and Jack Mosley (3-41) saw Filey slip from 90-4 to 102-8 and only a last-wicket stand of 21 from Eblet (15no) and D Rowland (6no) saw them win with 123-8 in 28.3 overs.