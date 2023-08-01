Josh Harvey and George Tolson sparkle as Bridlington CC Under-15s see off Wykeham

Bridlington in batting action during the home win against Wykeham.

The visitors batted first and made 97-6 in 18 overs, Sam Leeson the top Brid bowler with great figures of 2-8, with a wicket apiece for Alexander Fynn, Tolson, Lily Burke and a run-out for Scarlet Brooks.

In reply, opener Harvey retired on 30 and Tolson added 29 not out as the home side earned a winning 98-6 in 15.1 overs.

Bridlington CC 1sts lost by 26 runs at YPLN Championship East leaders Woodhouse Grange 2nds on Saturday.

Bridlington U15s celebrate claiming a Wykeham wicket.

The visitors fought back superbly with the ball to dismiss Grange for 217 after the openers had put on 157, Steven Janney leading the comeback with a brilliant spell of 5-40 and Casey Rudd bagging an impressive 4-40.

Opener Rudd and Janney also shone with the bat as well with 43 and 40 respectively, Russ Robinson also hitting 37, but the trio were offered little support as Brid were all out for 191.

Brid play host to Goole this weekend.

Bridlington 2nds lost by 70 runs at home to Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division One promotion hopefuls Sherburn.

Bridlington Under-15s in bowling action.

The hosts must have fancied their chances of earning the win after dismissing Sherburn for 128 in 43.4 overs, Tom Shephard, Andy Smith, Pete Bowtell and Josh Harvey taking two wickets apiece while Phil Pickard hit a defiant 49 for the villagers.

But Kev Lickes’ stunning spell of 5-26 then saw Brid collapse to 58 all out, Daley Wharton also bagging 3-16.

Bridlington 2nds make the long trip north to Fylingdales this Saturday.

Kolbin Thorpe’s stunning 114 fired Division Five title-chasers Bridlington 3rds to a 139-run win at home to Wykeham 3rds.

Brid U15s look to power the ball to the boundary.

George Tolson hit 43 and veteran Steve Lount 42 as Brid amassed a huge 268-4.

Reed Simpkin also chipped in with 25 for the hosts.

Skipper Gary Owen hit 68 not out as Wykeham reached 129-8 in reply, seasoned campaigner Gordon Taylor taking 3-13 and Jack Lee chipping in with 2-19.