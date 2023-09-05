News you can trust since 1882
Josh Jackson shines in final games for Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club

​The Pocklington CC and Yapham CC derby was their penultimate fixture of the Yorkshire Premier League North Division One East cricket season, but up the road the young Londesborough Park XI was cementing the title with their 15th triumph in a row.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 5th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
Pocklington opener Martin Stables hits out against Yapham's Jon Flint on his way to making 51. PHOTO BY PHILGILBANKPocklington opener Martin Stables hits out against Yapham's Jon Flint on his way to making 51. PHOTO BY PHILGILBANK
Woodhouse Grange 1sts had a battle to record their second win of the week, following up Monday's six-wicket success at home to Beverley with a three-wicket win at Malton.

Josh Jackson, who is moving to Scotland, signed off with hauls of 5-20 an 2-26, while just about everyone chipped in with the bat - the two victories keeping Grange fourth in the Premiership.

Championship East champions Woodhouse Grange 2nds, have just one game left in their quest to go through the season undefeated; tying at Brandesburton, where both sides made 199, then recording their 16th success at home to Cottingham by 75 runs.

Chris Wood (66) and Joe Hall (81) led Woodhouse to 275 before Cottingham were bowled out for 200.

Woodhouse Grange 3rds and 4ths both lost again and are staring at relegation.

Londesborough Park wrapped up the Division 1 East title on Monday at South Holderness; Joe Shingles taking 4-52 as Hedon were bowled out for 116, before Charlie Rook (45) and Toby Williamson (44no) won it at 120-3.

Park's young guns were able to celebrate back at Londesborough on Saturday, after beating Hornsea by five wickets.

Hornsea looked well set until Harry Forman's 3-5 skittled the tail, then Lucas Stephenson (51no) and Olly Rook (44) steered them home at 207-5.

Pocklington CC won the toss at home to Yapham CC and made 271-5 in their 50 overs, Cameron Mitchell reaching 104 not out and Martin Stables 51.

In reply Yapham could only muster 141 all out, Dan Littlewood taking 3-12.

In the Yapham 2nds v Copmanthorpe 2nds game, the hosts reached 189, Joe Moore hitting 91 and young Jake Fairey 32.

In reply Copmanthorpe stumbled to 146-9, Matthew Stubbins taking 3-30.

Pock 2nds went to Dringhouses 2s with only 10 players and were out for 150, Iain Jozefowicz (36) and Josh Tanikal (32) top scoring.

Pock’s fielding display was terrific as the hosts were bowled out for 103, Geoff Woodward (3-25) and Lister (3-16) in the wickets.

