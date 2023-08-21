Josh Mainprize and Josh Harvey hit tons in Bridlington 2nds win at home to Snainton

Bridlington 2nds' Josh Harvey struck a superb century in their home win against Snainton. PHOTOS: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Teenager Harvey smashed his 100no in just 77 balls, including 18 fours, while opener Mainprize was the foundation of the 287-2 from 45 overs with an undefeated 120 from 140 deliveries, including 16 fours.

Chris Leeson hit 31 and Steve Pockley 26no in support of the centurions.

In reply, Andy Smith took 3-23 and Thomas Shephard 3-27 as Snainton, who only had 10 players, were all out for 93, last-man Carl Wilson top-scoring with 24.

Opener Josh Mainprize struck an outstanding 120 not out for Bridlington 2nds against Snainton.

Leaders Seamer & Irton raced to a rapid eight-wicket win at home to Sewerby to secure promotion.

The visitors were skittled for just 35 runs in 21.4 overs, thanks to 4-12 by Gaz Lawton and two wickets apiece for Caeleb Potter, Matty Walters and Shannon Threlfo.

Seamer raced to a winning 36-2 in just 32 balls.

Second-placed Wykeham battled back for a superb 76-run win at Fylingdales, Tom Owen bagging a brilliant 4-0 in 14 balls.

Josh Harvey hits out.

Evan Chapman took 2-8, Luke O’Brien 2-11 and Dave Pearson 2-14mas Dales were rattled out for 34 runs in 23.2 overs.

Barry Heyes took 3-31 as the visitors were dismissed for 110 in 35.1 overs, Steve Clegg top-scoring with 37.

Sherburn remain in third spot following their six-wicket success at relegated Ebberston 2nds.

Chris Crawford and Jamie Thomson snapped up 4-25 and 4-40 respectively as the hosts were dismissed for 105, opener Jacob Warters top-scoring with 31.

James Wilson in bowling action for Snainton at Brid 2nds.

Vernon Smith’s 3-32 gave Ebberston hope as Sherburn slipped to 12-3 but fine batting from Jack Pickard, 49no, steered Sherburn to the win, opener George Wilson scoring 30 earlier.

Ganton dug deep for a three-wicket home success against Thornton Dale.

Matthew Atkinson took 3-39 and Will Bradley 3-31 as Dale made 177-9, Tim Hunt smacking 47no, Daz Ellis 39 and Gareth Hunt 27.

Tom Green’s undefeated 69 steered Ganton to a winning 178-7 in 41.4 overs, Will Bradley capping a fine all-round day with 26.

Frankie Beal's spectacular spell of 6-20 helped Premier Division leaders Ebberston power to a seven-wicket triumph at title rivals Mulgrave.

Andrew Thompson top-scored with 19 as the hosts slumped to 85 all out, then James McIntyre’s undefeated 49 secured the win that means Ebberston only need two points from their final game of the season to seal the title.

Kyle Outhart took a stunning five wickets for only three runs as Staxton won by three wickets in a low-scoring contest at home to Heslerton.

Will Tindall played a lone hand with 50no as the visitors slipped from 75-4 to 93 all out.

In reply, Staxton looked in trouble at 59-5 as Adam Spaven scooped 4-26, but Leon Stafford (20), Dan Outhart (18no) and David Morris (14no) edged the hosts to victory.

Cayton surged to a 10-run success at Staithes.

Michael Minz smashed 61 and Tom Ward 53no as Cayton posted 203-5, Harry Pinder adding 29 and Michael Dennis 20no, Brad Lewis scooping 3-33.

Billy Welford hammered 68 in reply and Stuart Pearson 48 as Staithes looked well set on 144-2, but then lost eight wickets for 49 runs as fell agonisingly short on 193 all out, Ward scooping a superb 4-26 and Stu Pickard 3-51.

Scalby coasted to a 128-win at lowly Great Habton.

Ben Luntley led the way with an impressive 78no as Scalby posted 213-4, skipper Chris Malthouse adding 46 and Lachlan Cooke 26, Stu Watmore taking 3-41.

Paul Hesp (4-23) and Sam Jenkinson (3-9) then shone with the ball as Habton were skittled for 85 in 29.4 overs.

Flixton 2nds boosted their survival chances with a 43-run win at Brompton.

Opener Oli Stabler struck 50 and Damon Gormley 34 as the visitors posted 144-9, Joe Barker bagging 3-17.

In reply, the hosts only made 101-8, Jack Stephenson taking 3-22 while Ted Barker made 27no.

Division Two leaders Scalby 2nds chalked up a swift win at home to nine-man Mulgrave 2nds.

Chris Spenceley top-scored with 37 as the visitors were dismissed for 65 in 19.5 overs.

Max Hesp and Tom Gregory snapped up two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Skipper Daniel Gregory sealed the home win with an unbeaten 30 in just 22 balls, Tim Piper adding 21no.

Scalby and second-placed Settrington, who are both already promoted, will meet this coming Saturday at the latter’s ground in their final league game of the season, with leaders Scalby only three points ahead of Setty.

Cloughton secured a six-wicket victory at home to Flamborough.

The nine-man visitors only managed 100-7, Marcos Brown Garcia top-scoring with 35 not out and Matt Emmerson 29, while Andy Dixon added 20.

Gary Jordan was the top home bowler with 3-20 in his nine overs while Jacob Codling chipped in with 2-11 in nine overs.

Jack Carradice-Clarkson superb spell of 3-5 in five overs saw Cloughton stumble to 25-4, but an unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership of 79 between Joel Ramm (50no in 60 balls) and Wayne Aziz (18no in 56 deliveries) steered the hosts to a winning total of 104-4 from 25 overs.