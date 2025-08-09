Kieran Bowes shines as Pickering CC defeat Wykeham CC in Scarborough Hospital Cup final
At a sun-drenched North Marine Road, Wykeham won the toss and elected to bat.
Opener Ethan Stones settled rapidly into good form, hitting 36 (34 balls) before falling to Kieran Boyes (2-24). Sam Owen finished with an unbeaten 25 whilst Piet Rinke added 24 but a final total of 118-5 from their 20 overs appeared below par.
Tim Whincup and Sam Hill started Pickering's reply, running well between the wickets to add 49 for the first wicket before Hill departed for 25. Whincup (34no) remained patient allowing number 3, Kieran Bowes, to produce a display of hard-hitting.
Bowes launched a scintillating performance, hitting 56 not out from just 22 balls including three mammoth sixes.
Pickering eased into their total after just 13 overs to win by 9 wickets.
Competition organisers, club president Mick Blackborrow and secretary Simon Ridley, thanked all for attending and presented a cheque for £1,000 to Eleanor Paterson from the Scarborough Hospital League Of Friends.
Kieran Bowes was presented with the prestigious Paul Blackborrow player of the match Memorial Trophy for his excellent performance.
