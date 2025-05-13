Brompton 2nds in bowling action earlier this season. Photo by Simon Dobson

Kieran Jackson was the all-round star as Snainton maintained their winning start to the YPLN Division 3 Beckett season with a 47-run home success against Brompton 2nds.

Opener Michael Kipling led the way for Snainton with an impressive 64, Jackson adding 41no after Jamie Johnson hit 26.

Veteran Martin Willsher rolled back the years with 4-33 as Snainton posted 198-7.

Jackson’s impressive 4-22, along with 3-43 for Ben Norman saw Brompton dismissed for 151, Aaron Fox smacking a brilliant 80no.

Wykeham 2nds edged to a one-wicket win at home to Glaisdale to keep up their 100% start to the season.

Opener Pete Stentiford led the way with 56 as the visitors posted 196-7, skipper Tom Wardell adding 41 and Alex Burtt 27.

The latter took 4-38 as Wykeham looked set for defeat on 80-6, but determined batting from David Stockill (35), skipper Chris Kirkham-Knowles (23) helped them rally but at 171-9 it looked like Glaisdale would win it but an excellent last-wicket stand between Miya Lalor (19no in 11 balls) and Reece Wright (17no) sealed victory with 9 balls left.

Sherburn 2nds won by 81 runs at home to Scarborough RUFC.

Jordan Collins struck 45, Lee Jack 41 and Scott Wilson 28no as Sherburn were all out for 168, Mark Tennant taking 4-29.

Daley Wharton then snapped up 4-22 and Kev Lickes 3-12 as Club slumped to 87 all out.

Scarborough Hospital worked hard for a four-wicket win at home to Staxton 2nds.

Skipper Shine Suja hit 63no and Shahul Salim 40 as Hospital chased down Staxton’s 190-4, Joe Stearman taking 3-39. Paul Russell struck 51, Dan Outhart 38no and Craig 35 for the visitors.