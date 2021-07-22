Kumar Sangakkara helps Folkton & Flixton Cricket Club celebrate centenary

The Folkton & Flixton CC team line up with Kumar Sangakkara

The former Surrey star headed to the York League Premier Division club’s home ground on Monday afternoon to catch some of the action as a team of the home club’s former junior players took on a MCC team.

Sangakkara, who is president of the MCC, spent time talking to players and fans and posed for numerous photos.

The club also presented the left-handed batsman, who scored 28,016 runs in international cricket across all formats. with a commemorative Folkton & Flixton CC shirt.

The club’s first-team coach John Ward said: “It was a great day. A lot of our younger lads got to play against the MCC, which end up being a thriller that we won with just two balls to spare knocking off 215 with six wickets down.”

Ward, who has coached many of the juniors who are now in the club’s first-team, added: “Kumar joined us around 4.30 pm and was everything we hoped he’d be.

“He spent his time talking with everyone and having pictures taken. It was a special moment to have one of the game’s greats join us for our centenary.

“We presented him with a commemorative club playing shirt, and he showed a real interest.”

The MCC team line up with Kumar Sangakkara

Edward Hopper, who now plays for Scarborough CC, was the star bowler for Flixton early on, bagging 3-28 from his five overs, and then Will Hutchinson snapped up 3-10 late on to mop up the tail as MCC were dismissed for 215 in 49.5 overs, D Mulholland top-scoring with 51.

Elliot Hatton also chipped in with 2-11 from his five overs.

Skipper Tom Norman was the leading light as the hosts replied, smacking a superb 89, with Elliot Hatton seeing them home with an unbeaten 48.