Scalby skipper Chris Malthouse struck 53 in his side's three-wicket home loss to Scalby in the SBL Premier Division on Saturday.

Skipper Ryan Baldry added 34 and Linden Gray 26 as Staxton posted 212-8, Lee Oliver grabbing 3-47. Kingsley Gray’s six-wicket haul then helped limit Staithes to 120-9.

Andrew Thompson’s amazing spell of 6-8 helped joint-leaders Mulgrave race to a seven-wicket win at home to Folkton & Flixton 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Thompson also excelled with 3-10 as Flixton were skittled for just 54 runs in 33 overs, Chris Clarkson’s 34 helping Staithes sprint to a winning 58-3 in 11.5 overs.

Ebberston remain locked at the top with Mulgrave with a great fightback win by 26 runs at Heslerton.

Matty Webster took 3-47 as Ebberston slipped to 112 all out, Jake Finnegan hitting 30.

The visitors battled back thanks to cracking bowling from James Boyes (5-19) and Sam Hardie (4-23) as Heslerton were dismissed for 86 despite Adam Spaven’s 41.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Cass hammered 83no and Ryan Vance scooped 5-31 as Great Habton continued their impressive start to life in the top flight with a 63-run win at Brompton.

Skipper Mark Aconley (34) and Ryan Bevin (29) added crucial support to Cass as Habton made 200-8, Vance then helped dismiss the hosts for 137, Tom Bruce making 38 and Tom Pateman 44no.

Harry Holden was the all-round star as Cayton won by three wickets at Scalby.

Gregor Fraser struck 54 and skipper Chris Malthouse 53 as Scalby posted 172-7, Holden bagging 3-28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holden then smashed a spectacular 73no from just 42 balls, including six sixes and three fours, helped by Tom Sixsmith’s 32, took Cayton to a winning 173-7 in 41.3 overs.

Wykeham all-rounder Liam O’Brien was on stunning form with 125no and 3-19 as the Division One leaders beat Bridlington 2nds by 84 runs.

O’Brien crashed eight sixes and 10 fours in his brilliant ton as the hosts made 218, Ricky Nock adding 28, Josh Harvey and Si Leeson taking three wickets each. O’Brien and Evan Chapman took three wickets each as Brid slipped to 134-9, despite Andy Smith’s 60.

Abin Roy’s excellent 5-16 helped Sherburn ease to 149-run win at Thornton Dale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Pickard’s excellent 74 helped the visitors to 218-9, with help from Ben Simpson (34) and Dan Stocks (29), Tom Snowden taking 4-28. Roy and Jamie Thomson (3-23) then sent Dale crashing to 69 all out.

Steven Kitching’s impressive 84no helped Sewerby sweep to a nine-wicket home success against Snainton.

Calvin Roche (4-15) and Koppy Harrison (3-25) sent Snainton crashing to 123 all out, Ben Norman standing alone with 45no. Kitching and Harrison (34) put on 120 as Sewerby eased to victory.

Seamer won by seven wickets at home to Ganton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Graham led the way with 4-25 as Ganton were all out for 109, and David Graham (44) and Shannon Trelfo (45no) secured the win.

Fylingdales opened their account with a seven-wicket win at Ebberston 2nds.

Mark Estill took 3-17 as the hosts were skittled for 92, Mike Horsley hitting 37no. Oliver Lane’s 27 steered the visitors to victory.

​Rob Harrison snapped up a superb 5-8 as Settrington raced to a seven wicket win at Ravenscar in Division Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts crumbled to 28 all out in just 13 overs, Callum Morley also scooping 3-7, and while veteran Will Warwick took 2-4 the visitors eased to victory with 29-3 in 8.1 overs.

Scalby 2nds won by 37 runs at Cayton 2nds.

​Dan Gregory’s 38 was vital as Scalby were dismissed for 152, with Kieran Glave taking 4-19 and Tom Ward 3-21. Mike Buttery (3-18) and Sam Jenkinson (3-22) then sent Cayton crashing to 115 all out despite Jake Seastron’s 32.

Thixendale beat Mulgrave 2nds by 124 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Walgate hammered an excellent 81 as the hosts made 166-8, Les Milburn adding 31, Andrew Spenceley scooping a stunning 6-50.

Will Megginson (4-14) and Miles Flather (3-5) sent Mulgrave crashing to 45 all out.

Division Three leaders Malton & Old Malton 3rds won by six wickets at Sherburn 2nds.

John Lay bagged 5-30 for Malton and Ollie Varey 3-28 as Sherburn were dismissed for 112. Swaminathan Thiagarajan hit 51 and Mike Tierney 39 as Malton sealed victory,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glaisdale won by 48 runs at nine-man Wold Newton despite a magnificent seven-wicket haul from the hosts’ Marco Giannasi.

Skipper Tom Wardell stuck 39 as the visitors made 138-9 despite Giannasi’s 7-36. The hosts were then dismissed for 90, Paul Sedman taking 4-20.

In the Mark Evans Trophy, Scalby 3rds won by three wickets at Scarborough Hospital.

Midhunsingh Vijaysingh struck 52 as Hospital were all out for 166, Adie Hollingsworth taking 3-26. Steve Marson hit 54 and Joe Childs 34no to steer Scalby to 167-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, Brompton 2nds secured a 140-run victory at home to nine-man Thornton Dale 2nds.

​Skipper Phil Holden hammered 70, Josh Beecroft 55, Aaron Fox 47 and Alex Bennett 43 as the hosts racked up 288-7. Matthew Welford-Clark hit a superb 70no in reply as Dale ended on 148-5.

Bridlington 3rds won by four wickets at Staxton 2nds.

Leon Stafford hit 51 and Kev Armstrong 50 as Staxton were all out for 166, Jay Stockdale and Tom Shephard taking three wickets each. Chris Leeson (46) and Josh Harvey (25no) then steered Brid to victory, Mark Dove taking 3-26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wykeham 3rds edged to a 10-run win at home to Ravenscar 2nds.

Andy Shepherdson’s 41 steered the hosts to 121-8, Jon Murrell taking 3-14.