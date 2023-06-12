Scalby cruised to victory at home to Folkton & Flixton 2nds in the CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

The opener hammered 23 fours and three sixes in his 148-ball stay at the crease, with support from Linden Gray (52) and Dan Thewlis (42) as Staxton amassed 274-5.

Gray then took 4-51 as Cayton made 212-9, Michael Minz hitting 60, James Ward 36no and Harry Holden 30.

Leaders Mulgrave won by 112 runs at home to Staithes.

Scalby look to claim a Flixton 2nds wicket in the league clash.

Craig Thompson smacked 89no, including five sixes and seven fours, Josh Morgan and Simon Bowes hitting 58 each as Mulgrave racked up 285-7, Jeff Morrison bagging 3-58.

The visitors were then dismissed for 173, Jack Mckernon taking 4-27 and Andy Raw 3-27, Stuart Pearson hitting 55.

Second-placed Ebberston eased to a six-wicket success at home to Great Habton.

James Boyes took 3-16 and Joe Dunnett 3-33 as Habton limped to 108-8 in 45 overs, Eddie Cass hitting 45. James McIntyre hit 38 and skipper Alex Machen 28no as Ebberston won with 110-4 in 24.2 overs.

A Flixton 2nds batter trudges off while the Scalby fielders celebrate.

Scalby won by seven wickets at home to Flixton 2nds.

Oliver Stabler hit 44 and Tom Gormley 33 in Flixton’s 166-6, Matty Jones battered 56 in 20 balls and Lachlan Scales 46no in reply as Scalby won with 167-3 in 25.1 overs.

Brompton leapt out of the bottom two with a two-wicket home win at Heslerton.

Sam Triffitt struck 67, Will Tindall 47 and Tom Benthall 45 as the hosts hit 242-5. Brompton slipped to 63-5, and only a brilliant 94 from skipper Tom Fletcher-Varey brought them back into contention, as Alex Glass (39) and Arthur Aston (19no) edged Brompton home with a ball to spare.

Flixton 2nds look to get among the runs at Scalby.

Snainton claimed their first Division One win of the season, beating Ebberston 2nds by seven wickets.

Ben Norman took 3-19, Oliver Harrison 3-38 and Leigh Watson 3-45 as Snainton dismissed their neighbours for 167, Jon King striking a defiant 67. Harrison and Norman capped fine all-round days with 54no and 30 respectively to seal the win for the hosts.

Third-placed Ganton slumped to a seven-wicket loss at Bridlington 2nds.

Carl Parkin scooped 4-41 and Thomas Shepherd 3-32 as Ganton were all out for 165, Patrick Philpot hitting 63 and Will Bradley 33. Openers Josh Mainprize (71no) and Shannon Bakes (56) saw Brid safely home, Josh Harvey adding 32.

A Scalby CC bowler looks on as the ball flies past him.

Leaders Wykeham’s unbeaten start to the season was halted by a four-wicket loss at home to Seamer, who move up into second above Ganton.

Shannon Trelfo and Archie Graham took three wickets apiece as Wykeham posted 208-7, skipper Luke O’Brien hitting 56, Ricky Nock and Steve Clegg hitting 41 apiece and Sam Owen 35.

Graham smashed 55 off 36 balls to give Seamer a flying start, fellow opener Harley Adams adding 28 and although the visitors lost a few wickets, the unbeaten seventh-wicket stand of 45 between skipper Gregg Chadwick (40no) and Rory Skelton (27no).

Tim Hunt struck an excellent 106no and Darren Ellis 94 as Thornton Dale defeated visitors Sewerby by 103 runs.

Dale racked up 292-6, Alex Shipley bagging 4-25. Craig Ward’s brilliant 95 was the mainstay of Sewerby’s 189 all out, Col Lockwood taking 3-33.

Ten-man Sherburn beat Fylingdales by 84 runs.

Number eight Ben Simpson top-scored with 51no in 25 balls, Jamie Thomson adding 45 and Jack Pickard 38 as hosts Sherburn made 268-7, Mark Estill taking 3-50. Despite the best efforts of Nat Parker (50), Oliver Lane (47) and Alex Fusco (46), Dales made 184-7.

In Division Two, Ravenscar fought back brilliantly to tie at home to Scalby 2nds in a low-scoring thriller.

Ravenscar were dismissed for 78 by excellent Scalby bowling, but the hosts also bowled brilliantly to skittle Scalby for 78.

Aidan Duell’s sparkling unbeaten 84 steered Mulgrave 2nds to a nine-wicket win at Seamer 2nds.

Craig Baker hit 38 and Zac Hastie 29no as the hosts posted 148-7, then Duell and Nick Gibson (47) saw the visitors home.

Cayton 2nds eased to an 84-run win at nine-man Settrington, ending the hosts’ unbeaten start to the season.

Lee Kerr struck an excellent 81 for the visitors, Harry Pinder adding 45 as Cayton posted 238-7. Reggie Steels took 3-29 as the hosts were dismissed for 154, Jamie Rounthwaite hitting 59.

​Cloughton powered to a seven-wicket win at Thixendale, despite a superb 116no by the hosts’ Simon Walgate.

Thixendale posted 225-6, but excellent batting from Craig Thordarson (63), Joel Ramm (54no) and Tom Duck (47no) saw Cloughton to victory.

Division Three leaders Malton & Old Malton 3rds skittled Wold Newton for only 30 runs as they raced to a nine-wicket win.

John Lay bagged 4-5, Lewis Bennison 3-7 and Hector Wigby-Ashurst 3-13 as Malton ran riot to dismiss Newton.

Charlie Parker’s brilliant 154 in 122 balls steered Grosmont to a 113-run home win against Muston.

Joe MacDonald hit 62, James Buckley 46 and Arran Liddle 29 as the hosts amassed a huge 318-3 in 40 overs. Liddle took 3-25 as Muston replied with 205-9, Rikki Lawrence top-scoring with 57.

Pete Stentiford struck a stunning 153no in 123 balls, including 15 fours and nine sixes, as Glaisdale won by six wickets at home to Sherburn 2nds.

Ashley Oldroyd had earlier struck an excellent 113 for the visitors.

Division Four leaders Scarborough Hospital earned a 61-run win at home to Goathland.

Santal George hit 43, Eldho Thankachan 35no and skipper Byju Ousephutty 25 as the hosts made 195-9, Aron Calvert bagging 3-20 and skipper Liam Calvert 3-33. The latter kept the visitors in contention with 51, but two wickets each from Ousephutty, George, Babu Mathew and Joby Andrews dismissed Goathland for 134.

Division Five leaders Brompton 2nds won by seven wickets at home to Wykeham 3rds.

Ash Mudd’s 4-19 helped skittle the visitors for 108, Andy Shepherdson hitting 36. Dan Reardon’s 54 sealed the Brompton win.

Brid 3rds netted a 10-wicket win at home to Thornton Dale 2nds.

Jack Lee’s 4-18 helped dismiss Dale for 146, Steve Lount (51 retired) and Josh Richardson (50no), along with Callum Garbutt (29no) secured the win for Brid.

Scalby 3rds won by nine runs at Malton 4ths.