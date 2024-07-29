Lachlan Cooke & Paul Hesp star as Scalby stun Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier title hopefuls Staxton

Scalby pulled off a shock win at SBL Premier title hopefuls Staxton. PHOTO BY ZACH FORSTER

Mulgrave’s CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division title hopes were boosted without playing on Saturday, as second-placed Staxton snatched defeat from the jaws of victory at home to Scalby.

​Dylan Bolton’s superb 5-21 and Elliot Cooper’s 3-16 helped skittle Scalby for 108, but Lachlan Cooke (4-19) and Paul Hesp (3-18) then teamed up to skittle Staxton for 93.

Wykeham moved into third place with a one-wicket home win against Brompton.

Liam Eyre bagged a brilliant 5-11 and Peer Lidsba 3-39 as Brompton were all out for 131, opener Tom Bruce hitting 54. Lidsba shone again with 49no as Wykeham won with 132-9 in 33.3 overs, despite Mark Bruce’s superb 5-21.

Division Four promotion-chasers Brompton 2nds defeated Scarborough 3rds. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

Ebberston earned a 30-un win at home to Seamer.

George Hardie hit 25 as Ebberston posted 132-6, Adam Morris taking 3-21. Simon Fletcher and Sam Hardie took four wickets each as Seamer were dismissed for 102.

Paul Theaker and Chris Morrison took four wickets apiece as Staithes eased to an eight-wicket home win against Great Habton.

Jack Garritty struck 64 as Habton were all out for 171, Chris Morrison then hammered 68 and Brad Lewis 71no to seal the win for Staithes.

Heslerton won by one wicket against Division 1 rivals Thornton Dale. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Sherburn edged closer to the Division One title with a five-wicket win at Scalby 2nds.

George Worthy took 4-37 as Scalby were all out for 150, Carl Marton top-scoring with 42. Jonathan Pickard’s 62no in 48 balls steered Sherburn to a winning 155-5.

Bridlington 2nds’ promotion hopes were dented by a shock nine-wicket Sunday loss at home to lowly Fylingdales as opener Joe Husband hit a superb 109no.

Husband and Barry Heyes took three wickets each as Brid were all out for 171, Josh Mainprize hitting 50, but Husband’s ton plus 41no from Nat Parker sealed a Dales win.

Carl Parkin shone with the ball in Brid 3rds' win at Thornton Dale 2nds in Division Four.

Flixton 2nds’ promotion hopes were damaged by a shock five-wicket loss to relegation battlers Settrington.

Callum Morley took 3-26 as Flixton posted 126-7, Olly Stabler hitting 41. Then Eddie Rounthwaite’s 64no guided Setty to victory.

Fourth-placed Ganton won by four wickets at home to 10-man Sewerby.

Will Bradley’s 4-35 helped Ganton dismiss Sewerby for 112, having been well-placed on 91-2, Steve Kitching hitting 52. Jack Heslehurst hit 45 and Rob Bradley 18no as Ganton won.

Heslerton boosted their chances of beating the drop with a nervy one-wicket win at home to Thornton Dale.

Rob Green and Jon Duffill took three wickets each as Dale were dismissed for 152, Matthew Clark hitting 41. Iain Farrow’s 4-17 helped Dale stay in the game, Rob Middlewood hitting 57 but it was a crucial 18no by Marc Dring which sealed the one-wicket win.

Ben Rowe hammered an outstanding 134 and Sean Exley an excellent 108 as Division Two leaders Cloughton eased to a 195-run win at Snainton.

The visitors racked up a massive 281-3 in 40 overs, Grant Elwell taking 4-21 as Snainton slumped to 86 all out.

The race for the second promotion place opened up as high-flying Ebberston 2nds lost by nine wickets at strugglers Mulgrave 2nds and third-placed Seamer 2nds lost by 11 runs at home to lowly Flamborough.

Jack Clarkson and Aidan Duell captured three wickets apiece as Mulgrave 2nds dismissed Ebberston 2nds for 153, Seb Steel hitting 36. Gareth Ludlam then blasted 65no to seal Mulgrave’s shock win.

Luke Dixon’s excellent 89no helped Flamborough post 179-4, then despite Darrell Lewis’ 50 and Jamie Haxby’s 41 Seamer 2nds fell short on 168 all out.

Struggling Malton 3rds won by 32 runs at Grosmont.

Alex Biles struck 51 and M Camacho 35no as Malton posted 188-9, James Buckley taking 3-29. Jack Barnett took 4-13 and Tyler Dukes 4-22 as Malton dismissed Grosmont for 156, Arran Liddle hitting 45.

On Sunday, Sean Pinder’s magnificent unbeaten 102 helped Filey 2nds to an eight-wicket win at home to Cayton to take second spot.

Connor Webster hit 59 and Austin Thompson 48no as Cayton were 175 all out, then Pinder’s ton sealed a Filey win.

Forge Valley remain on course for the Division Three title after a six-wicket win at Sherburn 2nds.

Liam Calvert’s 4-24 dismissed the hosts for 103, then he hit 54no to seal the win.

Glaisdale edged closer to promotion with a four-wicket win at home to Scarborough Hospital.

Peter and Jack Stentiford, plus Alex Burtt, took three wickets apiece as Hospital were all out for 145, Jack Stentiford and Ian Groark hitting 40s and Riley Watson 28no as Glaisdale won it.

Wykeham 2nds won by seven wickets at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Balraj Balachandran took 3-23 as the hosts made 112-8, Jake Lyon hitting 31, then Andy Shepherdson (31no), Harry Hutchinson (31) and Will Ward (30) steered Wykeham to victory.

Kyle Orange took a brilliant 5-12 as Wold Newton won by five wickets at home to basement club Ravenscar.

Brad Gregory had 3-5 as Ravens sank to 67 all out, Orange’s 25 helping Newton home despite Will Warwick’s 4-24.

Division Four leaders Staithes 2nds earned a huge 257-run win at Malton 4ths.

Paul Wilson led the way with a stunning 104 in 84 balls – including 15 fours and two sixes – as Staithes amassed an imposing 313-4, Gary Sivills adding a brilliant 75 in 45 deliveries - including four sixes and four fours. Rich Major, who earlier hit 41, then took an impressive 5-10 and Jon Ward 4-5 as Malton went from 44-1 to 56 all out.

Brompton 2nds maintained their promotion bid with a six-wicket success at home to Scarborough 3rds.

Arnold Ndaba hit 51 as the visitors posted 122, then skipper Phil Holden’s 57no steered Brompton to the win.

Third-placed Bridlington 3rds eased to a 10-wicket win at Thornton Dale 2nds.

All-rounder Reed Simpkin bagged 4-17 and Carl Parkin 3-12 as Dale were skittled for 102. Sam Boyes (43no) and Steve Lount (35 retired not out) steered Brid to the win.

Luca Bamfield snapped up a superb 4-2 as Forge Valley 2nds won by six wickets at home to a depleted Wykeham 3rds.