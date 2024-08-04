Last-wicket pair Marley Ward and Harry Edwards steer Flixton to nervy win at Londesborough Park

Elliot Hatton took a superb 5-11 in Flixton's win.

Flixton CC remain on top of the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East table following a narrow one-wicket victory on the road at Londesborough Park CC on Saturday.

Will Hutchinson, the Flixton captain, won the toss, asked the home side to bat first and was pleased with the tight bowling of Connor Stephenson, 2 for 37 from 13 overs and Ed Hopper, 1 for 25 also from 13 overs.

Only opener Harvey Laverack (21), wicketkeeper Greg Drewery (19) and captain Michael Drewery (18) made an impression.

The introduction of Elliot Hatton into the attack was crucial when he finished the innings with figures of 5 for 11 from 6.5 overs, and 107 all out in 38.5 overs looked a very modest total at the interval posted by the hosts.

The Flixton reply got off to the worst possible start with Hutchinson falling first ball and things got worse from there as wickets fell with regularity.

Opening batsman Richard Malthouse held the innings together with a resolute 37 from 73 deliveries but when he was out, Flixton were 74 for 9 in the 28th over and looking doomed.

The last pair of Marley Ward, 13no, and Harry Edwards, 15no, scrapped for a further 15 overs to take Flixton to 108 for 9 in 43.3 overs and victory by the narrowest of margins to keep the visiting team in top spot.

The pick of the Londesborough Park bowlers was Joe Shingles with outstanding figures of 5 for 42 from his 10 overs.

Next Saturday table-topping Flixton are at home to fifth-placed Woodhouse Grange 2nds.