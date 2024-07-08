Leaders Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed A team prove too strong for Mixed B

The Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Men's D team lost 7-2.

The week started with Hackness & Scarborough Mixed A team versus their Mixed B team in Driffield Tennis League Division Three.

In a rain-interrupted match the result was a predictable 8-1 victory for the A team who now top the division, writes Mark White.

The A team were led by Sue Kendall with partner Steve Jepson, Michelle Harrison with Steve Brindle and Sue Crocker partnered John Reay. The B team were led by Jilly Pigg with partner Mark White, Anne Schmuck partnered Dave Flinton and Louis Fell and his mother Jen Fell, who took a rubber, made up the team.

The men’s A team lost 7-2 at Pocklington in Division One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hackness & Scarborough Mixed A and B teams.

However the match was much closer than the result suggests as the team lost three tie breaks. Had they won these it would have resulted in a win for the visitors.

Liam Mellor with Rob Berry won two rubbers and lost the third on a tie-break. Roger Amstell with Tom Hunt also came close losing two tie-breaks.

Finally the two Glassetts, father and son Martin and Fabian battled hard without result.

The men’s B team had a magnificent, much-needed 9-0 win at Hackness against Pocklington B in Division Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Mellor partnered Steve Mills, Louis Fell played with Dave Thompson and PJ Guthrie with Paul Zac.

They lost to this team away at the start of the season so this victory was very sweet. Its been a hard season for them so far having lost more than they have won but there is still a chance they can stay in the second tier of the Driffield League.

The men’s C team had an excellent 5-4 win at Rudston in Division Three.

They were shown the way by captain Steve Brindle with partner John Reay taking two rubbers as did James Draper with David Mitchell. Mark White with Peter Lee took the one rubber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was another much needed result as this team has found success hard to come by.

They too may avoid relegation at the end of the season as they continue to battle in every match.

Finally a depleted men’s D team lost 7-2 at home to Rudston B in Division Five.

On the bright side Joe Bolland with Steve Bottomley had a good night taking two rubbers, one on a tie-break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young guns Leo Gruca and Dan Marr tried hard right to the end without making an impression on the scorecard.