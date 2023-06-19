Leaders Mulgrave CC edge to win at Beckett Cricket League Premier Division rivals Ebberston CC

Josh Morgan hit an impressive 43 for Mulgrave in their win at fellow high-flyers Ebberston. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The hosts won the toss and opted to bat, posted 213-7 thanks to solid knocks from opener Jon Mason (51), James McIntyre (47) and Ben Lockey (32), while all-rounder Chris Knight was the top visiting bowler with 3-34 in his eight overs.

The hosts made a couple of early breakthroughs to rock the leaders, but Josh Morgan (43) and Simon Bowes (39) dug deep to get Mulgrave on track, but then Ebberston bagged another few wickets and it took Andrew Thompson (34) and Kieran Noble (24) to get the visitors back in the game.

The see-saw nature of the game continued as Mulgrave lost two quick wickets and were 206-9, still needing eight to win, but the last-wicket pair of Jack Mckernon (4no) and Charlie Mckernon (4no) saw them home with three balls to spare.

Simon Bowes hit 39 in Mulgrave's win at Ebberston

A magnificent seven-wicket haul from Chris Mann ensured third-placed Cayton stormed to an impressive 100-run win at home to fellow high-flyers Staithes.

Stu Theaker and Cal Stonehouse took a couple of early wickets apiece to have the hosts struggling on 60-4, Tom Ward having hit 27, but then Michael Minz and Corey Towell swung the game back in Cayton’s favour with a superb fifth-wicket stand of 153, Minz hammering an excellent 87 and Towell smacking an aggressive 89 in just 72 balls, as Cayton posted 270-7, Cal Horne bagging 3-58.

Mann then took a firm grip of proceedings, as his 7-22 saw Staithes dismissed for 170, despite the best efforts of Horne (48) and Billy Welford (32).

Another bowler in seventh heaven was Staxton’s Dan Outhart, who scooped a superb 7-15 as hosts Heslerton were skittled for just 25 runs in 18.3 overs.

Andy Holtby also took 3-10, then Kyle Outhart smashed 22no to steer them home in just 17 balls.

Brompton won by 31 runs at struggling Flixton 2nds.

Lee Elvidge’s 4-43 looked to have put Flixton in the driving seat as the hosts were dismissed for 161, Tom Bruce top-scoring with 55, with support from Raunit Singh (25) and last-man Arthur Aston (33).

The three-pronged attack of Aston (3-38), Tom Fletcher-Varey (3-25) and Alex Glass (3-34) then combined to dismiss Flixton for 130, Jack Stephenson battling away with 28no.

Lachlan Scales’ impressive 77no helped Scalby ease to a seven-wicket home win against Great Habton.

Top bowling from Liam Cousins (4-15 in 10 overs) and Paul Hesp (3-28 in 10 overs) saw Habton dismissed for 117, Eddie Cass hitting a defiant 41.