Leah Dobson stars as Northern Diamonds win Heyhoe Flint Trophy final

Leah Dobson in action for Northern Diamonds in 2021

The Diamonds were encouraged by a good start with England opener Lauren Winfield-Hill making 65 but on her dismissal the team stumbled after losing four wickets for just six runs to 119-5.

Bess Heath (44) and Dobson then forged a 85 run partnership to rescue the situation, with Dobson (34no) guiding the side to 215-9 from their 50 overs.

The Diamonds, who had trained during the week at North Marine Road in preparation for the final, claimed two early wickets through Linsey Smith and academy star Lizzie Scott, but England stars Maia Bouchier (48) and Charlie Dean, who made 32, kept their side in the game.

Vipers' skipper Georgia Adams made a fine 70 but once she was superbly stumped by Winfield-Hill, off the bowling of Katie Levick, the Diamonds edged ahead and the leg-spinner held her nerve in the final over to secure the trophy with a two-run win.

Dobson, who missed the start of the summer following knee surgery, was delighted with the win, and said: “To achieve this win after being so close in previous years is a wonderful effort by all players and coaches involved."