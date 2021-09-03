Leah Dobson's Northern Diamonds eye Charlotte Edwards Cup T20 Finals day success
The Northern Diamonds, including Sherburn's Leah Dobson, will play in the midday Charlotte Edwards Cup T20 semi-final against home side Southern Vipers at the Finals Day at Ageas Bowl on Sunday.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 2:13 pm
Updated
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 2:14 pm
The winners of this clash will face South East Stars in the 4pm final.
The semi is a repeat of last year’s 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final at Edgbaston, which the Vipers won.
The Diamonds qualified for Finals Day with a bonus-point win over Thunder at Chester on Monday, opener Dobson hitting 20 from 21 balls to help the Diamonds get off to a strong start..
They chased down 91 for the loss of two wickets swiftly to finish top of Group Two on net run-rate ahead of Western Storm, who had started the final day of group action top of the table.