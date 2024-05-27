Lethal Liam Cousins stars in Scalby’s superb win at SBL Premier Division rivals Ebberston

Scalby CC. PHOTO BY ZACH FORSTER

Liam Cousins’ stunning six-wicket haul steered Scalby to a shock 81-run CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division win at previously unbeaten Ebberston.

Frankie Beal was the top home bowler with 4-30 as Scalby were all out for 154, Lachlan Cooke hitting 48 and Aayat Khanna 36.

In reply, Ebberston had little answer to the excellent bowling of Cousins, who finished with outstanding figures of 6-26 from 10 overs as the hosts slipped to 73 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mulgrave took top spot despite also losing their 100% record after a 60-run loss at home to third-placed Seamer & Irton, as they earned two more bonus points than Ebberston.

Sewerby in bowling action during their home win against Brid 2nds. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Gregg Chadwick continued his excellent batting form with 64, with support from Anthony Jenkinson (34), Toby Jones (29) and Matty Morris (27) as they were dismissed for 172, losing their final seven wickets for 27 runs thanks to top bowling from Craig Thompson (4-34) and Lewis Spenceley (3-22).

First-class bowling from Gaz Lawton, who ended with 5-7 from eight overs, saw the home side slump to 25-6, and only a defiant 52 from Andy Raw helped Mulgrave make it to 112 before being dismissed.

Staxton strolled to an eight-wicket success at home to Great Habton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Holtby snapped up 3-24 as Habton were skittled for just 67 in 30 overs, Linden and Kingsley Gray taking two wickets apiece then Jack Pinder’s rapid 41 steered the hosts to a win in 14.3 overs.

Liam Eyre bagged a brilliant 6-18 as Wykeham won by 41 runs at home to a Staithes side still looking for their first victory of the season.

The home side started well with Luke O’Brien scoring 37 and Ricky Nock 32, but they collapsed from 75-1 to 131 all out as Chris and Jeff Morrison bagged took 3-24 and 3-32 respectively.

Staithes also made a steady start but also suffered a slump as they went from 75-4 to 90 all out thanks in main to Eyre’s deadly bowling, Simon Bowes top-scoring with 26.

Cayton conceded their match at home to Brompton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damon Gormley claimed a magnificent seven wickets for 12 runs as Flixton 2nds earned a six-wicket Division One success at Scalby 2nds.The hosts were all out for 78, Daniel Gregory top-scoring with 28.

In reply, Cam Anderson’s unbeaten 38 saw Flixton to victory.

Sherburn worked hard for their two-wicket triumph at Ganton.

Opener Jack Heslehurst struck 35 and T Pickering 30 as the hosts were all out for 158, Jamie Thomson the top Sherburn bowler with 3-35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ganton looked to be in charge after reducing Sherburn to 101-8 despite Thomson’s knock of 40, an unbeaten ninth-wicket stand of 61 between J Wharton (49no) and Kev Lickes (28no) edged the hosts to victory despite Rob Bradley’s 3-21.

Fylingdales also had to dig deep in their success by the same margin at Heslerton.

Will Tindall top-scored for the home team with 42, while Rob Green struck 32 and Rob Middlewood 25 as Heslerton were restricted to 151-6, Tom Shrimpton bagging 3-47 for Dales.

Rob Tucker’s explosive 82 from just 57 balls, including five sixes and eight fours, gave the visitors a strong start, but Heslerton fought their way back into the game, as Dales edged home with just two wickets to spare after having been 102-1 at one stage, J Duffill claiming 3-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sewerby powered to an eight-wicket success at home to neighbours Bridlington 2nds.

Chris Leeson batted very well for his 53 with support from Josh Harvey (37), J Boynton (31no) and Andy Leeson (31) as Brid posted 210-7, Ash Porter taking 3-41.

In reply, openers Steve Kitching (33) and Koppy Harrison shared a stand of 52, and the latter also shared a 70-run partnership with Mike Artley (33), before steering Sewerby to the win with an undefeated stand for the third wicket with Shaun Acton (50no), Harrison ending with a crucial 68no.

Settrington opened their account for the season with a seven-wicket win at Thornton Dale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Corner and Rob Harrison were the chief architects of the home side’s downfall, the opening bowlers securing fine figures of 4-18 and 3-16 respectively as Dale slipped to 23-7 before finally ending on 79 all out, mainly thanks to Tim Hunt’s 19.

Dale bowler Eddie Craggs took two early wickets to put Setty in trouble at 13-2, but skipper Corner led by example with an undefeated 45 off just 28 deliveries, including two sixes and six fours, to seal the win for the away team.

Staithes 2nds maintained their 100% record in Division Four with an eight-wicket victory at home to Bridlington 3rds.

Ben Theaker bagged 4-23 as Brid posted 119 all out, M Purvis top-scoring with 43.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Theaker (52no) and Paul Wilson (43no) steered Staithes to victory with a third-wicket stand of 104.

Leaders Brompton 2nds carried on their strong start to the season with a comfortable nine-wicket triumph win at home to Thornton Dale 2nds.

Aaron Fox snapped up 4-19 as Dale rallied from 47-6 to post 90 all out, Andy Parsons top-scoring with 35.

Openers Dan Reardon (31no) and Jay Wilson (31) guided Brompton to a winning 92-1 in 15.1 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Towse was stranded on 99 not out as Malton 4ths stormed to a 51-run home success against Wykeham 3rds.

George Stone weighed in with 29no as Malton posted 179-3, Towse playing an excellent 102-ball innings including 12 fours, opener Paul Nicholson scoring 24.