Liam Cousins & Paul Hesp take five wickets apiece as Scalby crush Staithes

Cayton keeper Lee Kerr takes a sharp catch in the home win against Ganton. Photo by Simon Dobson

Liam Cousins and Paul Hesp snapped up five wickets apiece as Scalby raced to a nine-wicket win at Staithes to carry on their 100% start to the YPLN Beckett Division 1 season

Cousins took 5-23 and stalwart Hesp 5-24 as the hosts were skittled for just 47 runs in 13.3 overs. Gregor Fraser (21no) and Aussie batsman Jeremy Hansen (20) helped Scalby secure victory with 49-1 in just 7.1 overs.

Zimbabwean bowler Adriel Tandi’s excellent 5-25 helped Brompton battle back from 74 all out to edge to a 12-run win at home to Seamer.

Adam Morris snapped up 4-30 and Toby Jones 3-11 as the hosts struggled to get going with the bat. Tandi and Jim Boyes (3-1 in one over) then dismissed Seamer for 62.

Action from Cayton v Ganton in YPLN Beckett Division 2. Photo by Simon Dobson

Liam Eyre’s brilliant spell of 6-41 helped Wykeham carry on their winning start to the campaign, triumphing by 83 runs against Bridlington 2nds at Dukes Park.

Ricky Nock hit 61 and Will Ward 46no as Wykeham rallied from 80-7 to 191 all out, Jamie Boynton snapping up 5-43 and Josh Harvey 3-29.

In reply, Eyre’s expert bowling helped dismiss the hosts for just 108.

George Worthy, Phil Pickard and Stu Pickard all played star roles as Sherburn won by four wickets at Fylingdales.

Action from Cayton v Ganton in YPLN Beckett Division 2. Photo by Simon Dobson

Worthy was the top bowler for the visitors, snapping up an outstanding 5-43 as Dales were dismissed for 186.

Mark Estill top-scored with 59 and skipper Justin Mayne smacked 51 in just 44 balls for Dales.

Jack Clarkson’s impressive 4-56 kept the home side in contention as Sherburn slumped to 42-5, but a century stand between Stu Pickard (68no) and Phil Pickard (63 in 58 balls) helped Sherburn to a winning 190-6.

Mulgrave conceded their game at Ebberston while Flixton conceded their fixture at Staxton.

Harry Burton was the all-round hero as Flamborough cruised to a 75-run Beckett Division 2 victory at previously unbeaten Scalby 2nds.

Burton led the way with a powerful 51no for Boro, with fine batting from Mark Abram (48), opener Luke Dixon 43 and skipper Marcos Brown-Garcia (31) helping them post 235-5,

Burton then bagged 3-30 and Jack Carradice-Clarkson 3-32 as Scalby were dismissed for 160, Tim Barton hitting 49 and Stew Ward 43.

Settrington slipped to a six-wicket loss at Thornton Dale despite a brilliant ton by Eddie Rounthwaite, the hosts earning their first win of the season.

The latter smashed 114 from just 94 balls as Settrington were all out for 230, the skipper hitting 15 fours and three sixes.

George Rounthwaite (55) shared an excellent stand of 157 with his brother for the third wicket, James Tompkinson snapping up 4-33, L Barnett 3-43 and Gareth Hunt 3-80 for Dale.

Tim Hunt’s 78no then steered Dale to a winning 234-4 with 10 balls to spare, skipper Daz Ellis hitting 51 and Adie Turnbull 43.

Sewerby eased to a nine-wicket win at home to nine-man Grosmont.

Opener Charlie Parker led the way with an unbeaten 74 as the visitors posted 165-6, Jonathon Atkinson taking 3-27.

An excellent 159-run second-wicket stand between Steven Kitching (72no) and Mike Artley (78no) secured the win.

Cayton claimed a seven-wicket win against Ganton at McCains.

Kieran Glave scooped 4-35 and Chris Mann 3-44 as the visitors slumped from 136-3 to 165 all out, despite a stunning knock of 94 in just 61 balls, including 15 fours and three sixes, from skipper Will Bradley.

Jake McAleese’s impressive 63, allied to knocks from Simon Glave (34no) and Lee Kerr (25), steered Cayton to a winning 167-3 with 4.1 overs left.

Great Habton powered to a 200-run win at Seamer 2nds, with Charlie Wilson striking 100 in just 49 deliveries.

Wilson smashed six sixes and eight fours, Dan Walker hammering 86 in 80 balls, including 12 fours and five sixes and J Robertson 68 as Habton racked up 326-6.

Robertson capped a great all-round show with an excellent 5-23 to help dismiss Seamer for 126, Ryan Vance taking 3-44.

Kieran Gayle shone with bat and ball as Filey edged to a three-wicket win at Cloughton.

Opener Sean Exley was once again the leading light for Cloughton, his impressive 87 steered the hosts to 164 all out in 40.2 overs.

Exley bludgeoned six sixes and seven fours in his 85-ball innings, but fine bowling from Gayle (3-35) and Muhammad Hussnain Khalid (4-45) kept Filey in charge.

Tahsin Ahmed Marjan (45no) and Gayle (34) helped Filey edge home with 165-7.

Filey 2nds tied with visitors Wold Newton in a thrilling Division 4 clash.

Simon Moore and David Meer took three wickets apiece as Filey were dismissed for 194, skipper Ellery Liley hitting 44 and Dylan Daniels 38no.

Captain David Southwell struck 60 and Tom Southwell 37 as Newton were also dismissed for 194 thanks to top bowling from Harry Pawson (3-45)

Aaron Kaya shone with bat and ball as Forge Valley 2nds won by six wickets at Ravenscar.

Kaya snapped up 4-27 as the hosts were all out for 99.

Will Warwick’s 4-36 saw Valley stumble, but Kaya (29no) and Will Tindall (31no) saw the visitors to victory, after Charlie Ionascu hit 34.

Bridlington 3rds strolled to a 10-wicket home win against Ravenscar 2nds.

Reed Simpkin bagged 3-24 as the visitors were skittled for just 86, Kolbin Thorpe hitting 40no to guide Brid to 87-0 in nine overs.

Wykeham 3rds won by four runs in a thriller at Scalby 3rds, Thornton Dale 2nds won by six wickets at Glaisdale 2nds