Liam Eyre’s superb six-wicket haul fails to save Wykeham from defeat in thriller at Ganton

Seamer hit out in their win at Bridlington 2nds. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

In-form opener Luke O’Brien struck 53 and Sam Owen 35 to give the visitors a strong start, but Phillip Elliott and Freddie Bradley snapped up three wickets to put Ganton back in contention, though lower-order runs from Dave Pearson (30) and Eyre (29no) helped Wykeham post 197-7.

Will Bradley (39) and Freddie Bradley (25) gave Ganton a solid base, but Eyre then claimed a superb 6-58, and O’Brien 3-45, as the hosts slipped from 145-4 to 175-9 and looked to be heading for defeat, but last-wicket duo, Matthew Atkinson (11no) and James Richardson (12no) steered Ganton home.

Seamer are second in the table after their 73-run win at Bridlington 2nds.

Thomas Shephard is congratulated on one of his six wickets for Brid 2nds

Shannon Trelfo’s outstanding 137 in 119 balls – including four sixes and 18 fours – helped the visitors rack up 280-9, skipper Gregg Chadwick adding 56 and Tom Shephard scooping a brilliant 6-57.

Adam Morris’ excellent spell of 5-17 saw Brid dismissed for 207, despite the best efforts of Andy Smith (57), Shannon Bakes (35), Ben Jackson (30) and Greg Miller (27).

Sherburn had a two-wicket home win against Snainton.

Thornton Dale won by 13 runs at Ebberston 2nds.

Ex-Ebberston batsman Adie Turnbull top-scored with 50 as Dale posted 180-7, Matthew Todd adding 33no and Darren Ellis 24.

Jacob Warters (25) and Mike Horsley (27) got the hosts off to a fine start, and skipper Sam Megginson (32) tried to see his side to victory but Gareth Hunt’s 3-20 helped dismiss Ebberston for 167.

Ten-man Sewerby won by 63 runs at Fylingdales.

Craig Ward top-scored with 61 as the visitors reached 200-6, Jamie Artley adding 27 and Luke Spenceley taking 3-45. Alex Shipley then took 4-32 and Calvin Roche 3-16 as Dales were all out for 137 despite Nat Parker’s 40.

Jon Mason’s excellent 107 and Sam Hardie’s superb 6-42 steered Ebberston to an eight-wicket win at Brompton to go top of the Premier Division.

Tom Pateman hit a stunning 112, but was offered little support as the hosts slipped to 188 all out. Mason’s cracking ton from just 98 balls, including fives sixes and 14 fours, guided Ebberston to victory with 190-2 in 30 overs, with assistance from James McIntyre (31no) and John Welford (30).

Cayton fought back superbly to net a four-wicket win at previous leaders Mulgrave.

The hosts made a steady start thanks to 50 from Chris Knight and Craig Thompson (30), but James Ward’s 4-36 limited them to 152-9.

Aussie all-rounder Josh Morgan’s excellent 5-28 put the hosts in control, but skipper Harry Holden’s explosive 49 in just 27 balls, including four sixes, and Toby Jones’ 32no guided Cayton to the win.

Staxton worked hard for a one-wicket win at home to Flixton 2nds.

Dan Outhart was the top home bowler with 3-31 as Flixton posted 130-9.

Openers Ryan Hargreaves (37) and Jack Pinder (30) gave Staxton a strong start, but Flixton roared back to reduce the hosts from 56-0 to 96-7 thanks to excellent work from Harry Edwards (4-26) and Fin Ward (3-12). Last-wicket pair Craig Hill (13no) and Adrian Young (5no) edged Staxton to a winning 133-9 in 39.2 overs.

Staithes dug deep for a 50-run success at home to Scalby, thanks to a cracking six-wicket haul from Jeff Morrison.

Dan Belsham hit 46 and Billy Welford 33 as the hosts were all out for 183, Lachlan Cooke bowling brilliantly to bag 5-51 and Paul Hesp 3-42.

Lachlan Scales (35) gave Scalby a steady start, Ben Luntley then added 34 but Morrison’s excellent 6-32 helped dismiss Scalby for 133 with Brad Lewis taking 3-32.

Heslerton netted a 54-run win at Great Habton.

Fine batting from skipper Sam Triffitt (50), Will Tindall (43) and veteran Tony Watson (42) helped Heslerton to 192-8, Tom Easterby taking 3-38.

Top bowling from Mark Dring (4-41) and Adam Spaven (3-38) dismissed Habton for 138, despite defiant late efforts from Jordan Allanby (43) and Jack Corner (35).

Scalby battled back brilliantly for a nine-run win at home to Division Two title rivals Settrington.

Steve Marson hit 34 and Sebastian Holloway 27 as the hosts slipped from 134-3 to 167 all out in 38.2 overs, Theo Hoggard mopping up the tail with 3-1 in 3.2 overs.

Bailey Shaw’s 47, along with solid knocks from skipper Ben Corner (31), Hoggard (29) and Andy Taylor (24), looked to be steering Settrington to victory, but they also had a collapse, stumbling from 120-3 to 158 all out in 33.4 overs.

A great all-round team effort saw Cloughton win by 65 runs at promotion-chasers Seamer 2nds.

Openers Liam Salt (41) and Mark Pryce (69) shared a 100-run stand in Cloughton’s flying start, and Jack Hakings’ impressive 64, plus 32no from Gary Jordan guided the visitors to an excellent 269 all out in just 38.4 overs, Gary Walters taking 4-70.

Jacob Codling’s opening spell of 3-23 pegged the hosts back, and despite a strong 67 from Jamie Haxby, Dave Lawty’s 37, Paul Greenhough’s 36no and Tyler Duckworth’s 32, the hosts were limited to 204-7.

Cayton 2nds had a 139-run home win against Ravenscar.

Daz Jones struck 62, skipper Joel Boyer (39), Connor Webster (35no) and Connor Davison (30) in their 228-7, Hikmatullah Najib taking 4-43.

Reggie Steels then took 3-27 as Ravenscar slumped to 89 all out.

Simon Walgate hammered an explosive 150no as Thixendale won by 51 runs at home to Flamborough.

