Londesborough Park successfully appeal for a wicket on the way to victory over Pocklington CC last weekend. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

Pock's left arm seamer, Con Brattan, could hardly have done more with a haul of 7-30 from his two spells, spinner Henry Sumner taking the other three, writes Phil Gilbank.

But Charlie Rook (56) and Joe Shingles (53) held firm as Park were all out for 200 in their last over.

When Pocklington took second knock the Shingles brothers, Joe and Ben, shared six cheap wickets, and though home number five bat Charlie Lambert (67 not out) remained defiant, Pock were bowled out for 133.

Woodhouse Grange found it hard going against pace and leg spinn at Harrogate and lost by six wickets.

No 3 Chris Bilton top scored with 47 and No 6 Tom Young held the later order together with 38 not out, but Grange were back in the pavilion for 162 in the 43rd over.

Opening bolwer Tom Neal gave Woodhouse some hope with three early wickets, before Harrogate steadied the ship and sailed home at 163-4.

Woodhouse Grange 2nds went nap at home to Sutton-on-Hull with Chris Wood leading them to a fifth successive victory by 35 runs.

Opening bats Wood (38) and Mike Burdett (44) took Woodhouse to 181-8, the seamer Alex Burton (3-39) and spinner Wood (4-42) prised Sutton out for 146.

Woodhouse Grange 3rds had to settle for four points as they were seven runs short at the close at Barwick-on-Elmet.

Barwick got a brisk start before Woodhouse pegged them back to a challenging 204-4.

When Luke Wilson (67) and Olly Sherwood (29) were together it looked on, but Woodhouse ended just short at 197-8.

Matthew Warrington took three wickets as Woodhouse Grange 4ths bowled Heslington out for 164.

Openers Marcus Smith (45) and Harry Cooper (39) gave Grange a platform, but they then fell away to be 136 all out.

Stamford Bridge’s Dom Rhodes and Matty Beckett both claimed three victims to bowl out Sessay for 140.