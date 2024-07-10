Londesborough Park CC see off YPLN Championship East promotion rivals Bridlington

Woodhouse Grange's Harry Gamble.

Performance of the day came from Londesborough Park 1sts who hammered fellow Championship East challengers Bridlington by 88 runs.

All Londesborough's top six contributed, but the winning partnership came from the eighth-wicket pair of Lucas Stephenson (40 not out) and Oliver Rook (57) who smashed 94 in ten overs to boost Park to 237-8.

Young seamer, Harvey Laverack (4-41), and experienced spinner, James Beevers (5-24), then got to work with the ball to dismiss Bridlington for 149 and maintain Londesborough's title push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodhouse Grange 1sts slipped to a 19-run defeat away to star-studded York on Saturday.

The city side opened with current Yorkshire players Jonathan Tattersall and Finlay Bean, both with recent County Championship centuries in the bank. But Grange quickie Freddie Collins struck twice early on, before Tattersall led a York comeback to 204-8, Collins finishing with 3-44 and slow left-armer Rob Gainer taking 3-46 plus a run out.

Woodhouse openers Gamble (36) and Goddard (28) made a decent start, overseas Imal Liyanage added 33 and teenage keeper Joe Hall 25; but from a good position of 145-4 Woodhouse collapsed to 185 all out in the face of the York spinners.

It was worse for the side on Sunday when they were well beaten at Wakefield in the semi-final of the Heavy Woollen Cup by 110 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield piled up a daunting 306-6 against a depleted Grange attack, and though Harry Gamble made 49 Woodhouse slumped to 109-5 before the lower order gave them some respectability to close at 196.

Woodhouse 2nds battled to a three-wicket win at home to Kirkella.

The wickets were shared amongst all six Grange bowlers as Kirkella were sent back for 151.

Most Woodhouse batsmen got starts, Matthew Ainley top scoring with 35, but they lost seven wickets before reaching their target in the 43rd over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad