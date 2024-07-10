Londesborough Park CC see off YPLN Championship East promotion rivals Bridlington
All Londesborough's top six contributed, but the winning partnership came from the eighth-wicket pair of Lucas Stephenson (40 not out) and Oliver Rook (57) who smashed 94 in ten overs to boost Park to 237-8.
Young seamer, Harvey Laverack (4-41), and experienced spinner, James Beevers (5-24), then got to work with the ball to dismiss Bridlington for 149 and maintain Londesborough's title push.
Woodhouse Grange 1sts slipped to a 19-run defeat away to star-studded York on Saturday.
The city side opened with current Yorkshire players Jonathan Tattersall and Finlay Bean, both with recent County Championship centuries in the bank. But Grange quickie Freddie Collins struck twice early on, before Tattersall led a York comeback to 204-8, Collins finishing with 3-44 and slow left-armer Rob Gainer taking 3-46 plus a run out.
Woodhouse openers Gamble (36) and Goddard (28) made a decent start, overseas Imal Liyanage added 33 and teenage keeper Joe Hall 25; but from a good position of 145-4 Woodhouse collapsed to 185 all out in the face of the York spinners.
It was worse for the side on Sunday when they were well beaten at Wakefield in the semi-final of the Heavy Woollen Cup by 110 runs.
Wakefield piled up a daunting 306-6 against a depleted Grange attack, and though Harry Gamble made 49 Woodhouse slumped to 109-5 before the lower order gave them some respectability to close at 196.
Woodhouse 2nds battled to a three-wicket win at home to Kirkella.
The wickets were shared amongst all six Grange bowlers as Kirkella were sent back for 151.
Most Woodhouse batsmen got starts, Matthew Ainley top scoring with 35, but they lost seven wickets before reaching their target in the 43rd over.
Woodhouse 3rds lost by 39 runs at Eastrington despite another half century from Matt Shepherd; but Woodhouse 4ths defeated Hovingham by four wickets, Harry Shipley (3-19) and Riley Tinson (3-15) bowling the visitors out for 133, then Harry Cooper's unbeaten 65 taking Grange to victory.