Luke Spenceley's stunning 8-8 steers Mulgrave 2nds to win against Nawton Grange

Mulgrave 2nds boosted their promotion push with a win against Division Two rivals Nawton Grange

Grange were skittled for just 52 in just 13.2 overs by their promotion rivals.

Earlier, opener Chris Spenceley fell just one run short of a half-century, while skipper Simon Kipling added 30 but the hosts were all out for 170 as Archie Welford bagged 4-27 and Louie Cook 3-19.

Promotion-chasers Snainton stayed cool to earn a four-run home win against Scalby 2nds.

Ben Norman and Mike Kipling snapped up three wickets apiece as Scalby were all out for 123 after Snainton had posted 127-8.

Opener Lee Kerr hit 68 as Scalby looked to be cruising to victory at 102-3, but they then lost their final seven wickets for just 21 runs thanks to top bowling from Norman and Kipling.

Matthew Davies earlier top-scored with a vital 39no, after opener Tom Poor hit 30.

Ganton maintained their 100% record with a 34-run home success against Cayton 2nds, Will Bradley hitting a century for the hosts and Lee Pettitt an excellent 124no for Cayton.

Ganton skipper Will Bradley struck another superb ton as his side claimed another win

All-rounder Bradley smashed the ball to all parts with seven sixes and seven fours in his 102 in 71 deliveries, Patrick Philpott adding 57no, Jack Heslehurst 27 and fellow opener Freddie Bradley 31 as they posted 253-4, Reggie Steels scooping three wickets.

Despite Pettitt hammering 15 fours and four sixes in his 124 not out from 109 balls, and Simon Glave adding 69 the visitors replied with 229-3.

Archie Graham was the main man as Seamer & Irton 2nds cruised to a six-wicket win at home to lowly Glaisdale.

All-rounder Graham bagged 4-25 as the visitors were dismissed for 140, opener Jack Allanson hitting 42 and Dan Marsay 27.

Jon Murrell took three wickets as Ravenscar 2nds won at home to Wykeham 3rds

Graham then led the 2nds to victory with a strong knock of 51, fellow opener Harley Adams adding 42, despite the best efforts of Matthew Tindall (3-29).

Wykeham 2nds' relegation worries increased with a 12-run loss at Settrington.

The home side must have felt they were heading to a defeat that would drag them back into the relegation scrap after being dismissed for 102, Scott Wardman taking five wickets for the visitors.

Settrington fought back though, dismissing Wykeham 2nds for 90 to secure victory.

Joe Lenton's brilliant spell of 5-9 helped Scarborough Rugby Club edge to a four-wicket Division Three win at home to Great Habton 2nds.

Nine-man Habton were all out for 100, openers Josh Campbell-Carter (38) and Charlie Coulson (28no) top-scoring.as the visitors slipped from 82-1.

Basement club Folkton & Flixton 3rds eased to a 44-run success at Wold Newton.

Jack Stephenson hit 57 and Reece Wilson 31 as Flixton posted 136-6 in 40 overs,

Taryn Moses (3-13) and Thomas Gormley (3-21) then linked up to skittle Newton for 92, Stephenson also bagging 2-6 to cap a fine all-round day.

Leaders Flamborough strolled to a 131-run win at Filey 2nds.

Mark Abram hammered a stunning 97 and Luke Dixon an excellent 70 as Boro posted 216-6.

The visitors then skittled Filey out for only 865, Alan Stadler scooping 3-7 off 4.1 overs Jack Waud 3-20 off in four overs and Marcos Brown-Garcia 3-27 off eight overs.

Waud's third wicket was also his 100th for the village club.

Grosmont stayed in the promotion hunt after their 110-run home success in their derby against eight-man Goathland.

An excellent unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership of 153 between opener Charlie Parker (80no) and Anthony Clarkson (67no) as they racked up 197-3 from 33.3 overs.

Clarkson capped a cracking all-round show with four wickets as a depleted Goathland were all out for 87.

Ravenscar stayed in second spot after their six-wicket win at Muston.

Division Four leaders Malton & Old Malton 3rds stormed to a 101-run success at 10-man Brompton 2nds.

Michael Tierney led the way for the visitors with a hard-hitting 79 from 52 balls, including two sixes and 11 fours with support from Ethan Smith (39) and John Lay (38no) as they racked up an imposing 217-8 in their 33 overs.

Josh Mann then snapped up a superb 4-16 and Ollie Varey a brilliant 4-29 as Brompton were dismissed for 116, despite a battling 58 from opener Phil Holden and 25 by Alex Bennett.

Forge Valley 2nds boosted their chances of escaping relegation with a stunning eight-wicket win at fellow strugglers Bridlington 3rds.

The home side must have fancied their chances of sealing victory after posting 227 all out, but Valley moved off the bottom of the table with an astonishing run-chase of 231-1 off just 23 overs.

On Saturday Scarborough 3rds conceded their game at high-flyers Sherburn 2nds, while Pickering 3rds also conceded their match at Staxton 2nds.

Bridlington 3rds were then handed full points as their Sunday match was conceded by opponents Staxton 2nds.

Syamkumar Nair's spectacular 108 helped Division Five leaders Forge Valley 3rds romp to a 116-run victory at promotion rivals Nawton Grange 2nds.

Byju Ousephutty added 34 as Valley were all out for an impressive 242 in 36 overs, Alfie Blacklock taking 3-44.

Grange then limped to 126-9 in their 38 overs.

Ravenscar 2nds kept pace with the leaders after a four-wicket home win against Wykeham 3rds.

Jon Murrell took 3-23 as the hosts pegged Wykeham back to 118-7.

Livvy Miners took three early wickets to stun Ravenscar, but Nisar Hassanzadeh's 38 and an unbeaten 29 from Denis Atkinson saw Ravenscar to a winning 119-6 from 34.5 overs.

Malton and Old Malton 4ths cruised to a seven-wicket win at home to Thornton Dale 2nds.