Malton all-rounder Harrison Wood returns to haunt old team Scarborough CC

Jack Redshaw claimed 3-37 for Scarborough at Malton & Old Malton.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the hosts added 56 for the first wicket with Charlie Allott (21) and Shaun Harland, who made 26, capitalising on some inconsistent Scarborough bowling, writes Simon Dobson.

The introduction of Clarke Doughney and the in-form Jack Redshaw proved inspired as Malton slipped to 100-6.

Doughney bowled with great control to finish his 13 overs with 3-34 and Redshaw (3-37) stuck to a nagging line and length.

Malton all-rounder Harrison Wood added a fine 41

Gehan Seneviratne held firm and the all-rounder dropped anchor.

He was joined by Harrison Wood, who has recently returned to Malton following a brief spell at the North Marine Road club, and the pair added 72 for the seventh wicket as Scarborough’s intensity levels in the field dropped.

Seneviratne was run out just two runs short of a deserved half century (92 balls) and Wood followed soon after, for a fluent 41 (50 balls) clean bowled trying to play a scoop shot off the bowling of Matty Turnbull (2-26).

But the duo had rescued the home side and they finished on 189 all out.

Malton's Gehan Seneviratne displayed good patient to help his side post a score.

Scarborough’s reply got off to a bad start with the early loss of Rob Pinder.

Jack Redshaw was his usual stroke playing self, but once he fell for 39 (41 balls with six fours) with the score 67-2, the innings dramatically fell apart.

This hosts triple spin attack of Wood, Seneviratne and Dean Coote took over the game and Scarborough lost seven wickets for just 27 runs.

Both Seneviratne and Coote registered figures of 2-20, but the star was Wood, who secured the win by dismissing Cory Hart (21) leg before to finish with superb figures of 5-39, the visitors dismally short on 120 all out.

Clarke Doughney took 3-34

The defeat leaves Scarborough firmly rooted in the bottom two ahead of the next week's clash at home against Sessay.

There was better news for Scarborough 2nds as they secured an excellent home YPLN Division One East victory against Driffield 3rds. Batting first, they posted an eye-catching 297 all out with Brad Milburn top scoring with a hard-hitting 69 from 50 balls.

He shared a 102-run partnership for the third wicket with David Snowball, who made 40.

There were good middle order contributions from Ben Squires and the returning Jack Ingle who both added 37.

Zain Maqsood smashed 32 off 22 balls while Aminda Weerasooriya chipped in with an unbeaten 27.

Reuben Kelly was the visitors’ best performer with 4-67, while Adrian Long claimed 3-72.