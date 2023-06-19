Malton & Old Malton 3rds battle hard for three-wicket victory at Muston

Malton 3rds' John Lay impressed with bat and ball in their win at Muston.

Only Mathew Hall-Atkinson and Laurence Webb got going with the bat for the home side with 22 apiece, but after their departures 10-man Muston slipped from 58-3 to 72 all out.

Jonny Tyson was the leading Malton bowler with brilliant figures of 4-13 from his five overs, while Hector Wigby-Ashurst scooped 3-30 in 6.4 overs and John Lay 2-20 in five overs.

Opener Alex Biles got Malton off to a flying start with 22 in just 11 balls, including three fours and a six, but Muston battled back to reduce the visitors from 22-0 to 41-5.

Lay then came to the rescue with the bat, hitting two sixes and two fours in his 15-ball 24 to help Malton to victory.

Sean Pinder’s excellent 106 not out helped second-placed Filey 2nds to a 73-run win on the road at Glaisdale.

Tom Micklethwaite added a powerful 56 for the Filey second string and Joseph Macauley 25 not out as Filey racked up 274-7, Jack Stentiford snapping up 3-57.

Hosts Glaisdale made 201-4 from their 40 overs in reply.

Third-placed Grosmont eased to a seven-wicket success at home to Sherburn 2nds.

James Buckley led the way for the hosts with 3-14, while Arran Liddle, Charlie Parker and Brinton Darnell all took two wickets each as Grosmont dismissed Sherburn for 79 in 24.2 overs, Lenny Gonsalves top-scoring with 24.

Joe MacDonald hit 22 not out and Stuart Knaggs added 21 as Grosmont cruised to victory with 81-3 in 15.3 overs, Jordan Farrow taking 2-28.

Scarborough Rugby Club won by 91 runs at Wold Newton.

The visitors were dismissed for 169 in 34.5 overs, but Newton then struggled to 78 all out in 38 overs.

Forge Valley earned a three-wicket success at home to Wykeham 2nds.

The latter were all out for 160 runs in 38.4 overs, and then Valley got to a winning 161-7 with nine balls of their 40 overs to spare.