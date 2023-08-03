Mark Jackson's five-wicket haul secures victory for Whitby CC 2nds at Thornaby

Whitby 2nds stand-in skipper led by example with a superb five-wicket haul in their win last weekend.

Jackson snapped up 5-29, Jack Allanson 3-28 and Steve Crowther 2-24 as the home side were dismissed for 113 in 31 overs, Muhammed Uddin top-scoring with 41.

In reply, Whitby 2nds were soon in trouble at 47-4, and only determined batting from Mike Thompson (39) and new recruit David Stonehouse (38) helped the visitors to a winning 114-6 in 26.3 overs, Allanson (11no) and Jackson (2no) wrapping up the success.

Skipper Andy Wood said: “It was a fantastic win against a team near us in the division. Jack Allanson produced his best spell of bowling in a Whitby shirt and stand-in skipper Mark Jackson again showed his class taking a five-fer.

Aussie ace Joel Lloyd top-scored with 62 in Whitby's home loss last weekend.

"We knew it would be hard with the bat as we had a few missing but Mike Thompson stepped up and new signing Dave Stonehouse hit an excellent knock to see us home.

"We have a massive home game against Yarm this weekend who are also down there so hopefully another victory pulls us away from the bottom.”

Whitby CC 1sts suffered a 95-run home Division One loss against Normanby Hall.

Spinner Ricky Hall took 4-41 and Steven Allen 3-29 as Normanby were all out for 226. Whitby were then dismissed for 131, despite an excellent 62 from Aussie all-rounder Joel Lloyd and Tom Steyert’s 29.

Whitby skipper Kai Morris said: “Saturday was again obviously disappointing in terms of the result, but in terms of performance, attitude and effort I was really proud of the lads.

"For 75% of the game we were in it and we just fell away towards the end. We bowled pretty well and restricted them to a par score, and then at 120 odd for 2 after 20 overs needing another 100 we were in control of the scoreboard.

"However we were missing a few key players from the middle order and at that stage of the game that really showed. I was really pleased with the younger lads who game in from the 2s and gave their best.

"They’re all talented cricketers and will definitely have learnt a lot from Saturday that will stand them in good stead for the future.

"Everyone gave everything they had and ultimately we can’t ask any more of anyone.

" Looking ahead to Wolviston away on Saturday, it’s a game we really are targeting as one we need to look to win.

"We’ve slipped into a relegation battle and need a couple of wins to get ourselves out of it again.

"We’re back at full strength and with Wolviston being another team in and around the lower end of the table it’s a really big game for us.

"We’ll be attacking it with lots of positivity and everything we’ve got and hopefully we can come out on the right side of it."

Whitby CC 3rds drew at home to Skelton Castle 2nds in the Sunday Conference South.

Opener Rhys Buck struck a stunning 102 not out and Oliver Roberts 91 in a first-wicket stand of 160 as the hosts declared on 240-1 from 36.3 overs, Charlie Parker adding 27no.

Skelton only managed 123-5 in reply as Whitby earned 15 points to the visitors’ three.